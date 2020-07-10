WINNIPEG -- Manitoba added more jobs in June as the province continued its reopening strategy, according to Statistics Canada.

The agency said between May and June, there were 28,900 more positions, which included about 14,800 full-time jobs and 14,200 part-time jobs.

Scott Fielding, the province's finance minister, said as part of the numbers Manitoba is leading the way with employing students.

He said over 8,000 students have jobs right now and he added that is due to the programs the government currently has in place.

"What the survey is showing is that Manitoba is going to lead the nation in the youth unemployment rate," said Fielding.

The province’s unemployment rate fell to 10.1 per cent in June after reaching 11.2 per cent in May 2020.

Fielding said despite seeing some positive numbers, there are still too many people who are unemployed due to COVID-19.

"For the most part we lost about 90,000 jobs during the COVID, I guess I will call period or shutdown, that's there and we have over 42,000 that have come back online," said Fielding. "I want to be perfectly clear though, that is not an acceptable number to us until we have the type of employment that we were prior to COVID. Again these are positive steps."

Fielding also mentioned that there could be a chance more programs could come into effect to help Manitobans get back to work, but that probably won't be evaluated until the fall.

Manitoba’s numbers are in line with what is being seen across the rest of the country.

Statistics Canada is reporting the Canadian economy added 953,000 jobs last month – 488,000 full-time and 465,000 part-time.

In May, Canada’s unemployment rate reached a record-high of 13.7 per cent, but dropped to 12.3 per cent in June.

- With files from The Canadian Press.