WINNIPEG -- A city committee learned about the number of secondary suites built in the city in the past four years.

Between 2015 and 2019, the city okayed the construction of 28 units, the standing policy committee on property and development, heritage and downtown development was told on Wednesday.

Of the applications, 26 have been completed or are currently under construction.

City staff interviewed 16 of the applicants, most of whom were homeowners, about the process.

Many said their suites were built to bring in extra rental income, but several built them for an elderly or disabled family member.

The report said staff found a recurring theme of the need for better communications from the city to help homeowners building the suites.