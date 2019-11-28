WINNIPEG -- Costs for the October storm in Winnipeg keep climbing.

A new report to the finance committee says the tab is now at $9 million.

It’s the largest factor in the city’s now projected deficit for 2019 of $9.2 million.

The city says the province has not yet announced financial help through the disaster assistance program.

The same agenda has a separate report where the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is asking for a $1.1 million over expenditure for the year.

That report says most of the extra costs are related to salaries and vehicle maintenance.