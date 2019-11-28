The October storm will cost city $9M: finance report
Published Thursday, November 28, 2019 11:03AM CST Last Updated Thursday, November 28, 2019 11:12AM CST
CTV file image of a snowy Winnipeg street in October 2019, with trees bowed by the weight of the snow.
WINNIPEG -- Costs for the October storm in Winnipeg keep climbing.
A new report to the finance committee says the tab is now at $9 million.
It’s the largest factor in the city’s now projected deficit for 2019 of $9.2 million.
The city says the province has not yet announced financial help through the disaster assistance program.
The same agenda has a separate report where the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is asking for a $1.1 million over expenditure for the year.
That report says most of the extra costs are related to salaries and vehicle maintenance.