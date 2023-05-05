The proposed changes for Winnipeg's Route 90

The City of Winnipeg has unveiled proposed improvements for Route 90 in order to get public feedback.

On Friday, the city launched Phase 3 of the Route 90 Improvement Study, which includes the release of the proposed design for the north-south arterial route.

Some of the proposed improvements include roadway widening; multi-use paths for pedestrians and cyclists; synchronizing traffic lights; dedicated pedestrian and cyclist crossings at signalized intersections; bus stop enhancements; and a signalized intersection at Boulton Bay and Route 90.

The city developed the proposed design based on feedback from the public and stakeholders.

The goal of the design is to address traffic volumes. It is also aimed at efficiently moving people and goods, connecting residential areas east and west of Route 90, providing accessible transportation options, and supporting social interaction, healthy lives and economic stability.

The Route 90 Improvement Study began in 2018. The objectives of the study are to widen Route 90 to three lanes in each direction; rehabilitate the St. James Bridge; reconstruct the roadway; provide connections for transit, pedestrians and cyclists; and separate combined sewers.

Winnipeg is now asking residents to review the proposed design and provide feedback. Those interested can take an online survey until June 1 or attend an open house at the Viscount Gort Hotel on May 18 at 6 p.m.

Construction on Route 90 is subject to council's approval of the project and budget. If approved, construction is expected to take six years.