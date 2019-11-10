WINNIPEG -- Winnipeggers got to learn more about the Forks North Portage's plan for the next decade on Saturday, when it held its first public consultation session to unveil its 10-year concept and financial plan for 2020 to 2030.

The organization shared the plan with the community, which identified the future direction it will take to carry out its mission in the downtown area.

One of the major themes for the plan is connecting people.

“I think that the biggest thing I’d like people to take away is that what we’re looking at for the next 10 years is completing a lot of the things that we have done or started in the past and then trying to forge greater connections to different neighbourhoods and different people," said Clare McKay, of the Forks North Portage Partnership.

McKay said the 10-year plan is an opportunity to share some of their visions and dreams.

The next public consultation will take place on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Forks Market. Two more sessions will be held at Portage Place on Nov. 14 from 5 to 7 p.m., and Nov. 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The Forks North Portage is looking for feedback and invites all residents to attend.