The push to build Steinbach’s first emergency warming shelter

A Steinbach woman plans to open the city’s first emergency warming shelter to address a rise in people experiencing homelessness in the city.

The project titled The Inn is aimed at providing a low-barrier, safe and inclusive overnight shelter.

It is the brainchild of Leona Doerksen, a social worker who has called Steinbach home for 50 years.

Doerksen was inspired after hearing about a rise in homelessness from Steinbach Community Outreach, a local organization that helps those experiencing poverty and fills gaps left by other organizations.

Doerksen, who works part-time, felt she had the time to help and something to offer.

“I’m well connected here, too, and know where the resources are and so I thought, maybe I can help,” she told CTV News Winnipeg in a phone interview Wednesday.

She began planning a year ago. Doerksen partnered with Steinbach Community Outreach, which provided one of the first emergency shelters in Steinbach.

Doerksen felt its staff could offer insight and guidance on setting up a similar shelter.

A key difference between the two – Doerksen plans to make The Inn a low-barrier shelter, meaning people who are intoxicated can stay there. Appropriate safety measures will be in place to protect guests and staff, she says.

Charlene Kroeker, the office manager for Steinbach Community Outreach, said the organization will be involved in helping build relationships with those in the community who will need to use the supports.

"They're familiar with us and they trust us. So if we're able to facilitate a building of a relationship between them, we will definitely do that. Help get them set up, help get everybody comfortable and familiar," said Kroeker.

She noted they may be a little more hands-on in the first few months of The Inn's operation, but after a few months they will likely step back and help where needed.

Kroeker said a shelter like this is needed because people are more aware of the homelessness problem in the community.

"Up until now, we've had what's called invisible homelessness. You don't necessarily know that the person walking down the street next to you is a homeless person. They wear jeans and hoodies just like we do. So now it's becoming more and more visible."

Once The Inn is up and running, it will accommodate between 30 to 40 guests a night, and will operate seven days a week during the winter months. Guests will be given a warm place to sleep, access to washrooms, a shower, and a laundry facility.

When the shelter closes in the morning, guests will be connected to other resources available during the day and ideally, set them on the path towards sustainable, affordable housing.

The aim is to hire three to five staff members with training in addictions, community outreach and security.

Doerksen says she is joined by a large team with a shared vision to help people in need.

“Unfortunately, people living on the streets are often judged or stereotyped and actually, their situation is very complex, and they need all the help that we can offer them.”

The project took a big step forward with the gifting of a property on Main Street by a local donor.

A small home that currently sits on the property needs to be demolished. The hope is to have a mortgage-free facility built in its place in about a year’s time.

Doerksen estimates it will cost between $650,000 and $750,000.

She’s currently fundraising and hopes a combination of grants and donations will make the shelter a reality.

“We know that if any community in Canada can do it, our community can, and so we're hoping to have builders step up, contractors, tradespeople, just to put this thing together for us.”