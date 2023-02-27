The research aimed at protecting polar bears

Advocates are warning on International Polar Bear Day that more needs to be done to protect the northern animal.

International Polar Bear Day was introduced in 2011, and is celebrated on Feb. 27 to align with the period when polar bear moms and their cubs are in their dens.

“Denning is a crucial part of polar bears’ life cycle that allows them to survive the really harsh Arctic winters,” said Louise Archer from Polar Bears International House in Churchill.

“The dens provide them to escape the climate until they are large enough to deal with Arctic conditions. We created this day to highlight this critical period. This year we are focusing on the ways we can protect bear moms and cubs.”

Newborn polar bears weigh approximately one pound, and are born blind and lightly furred.

Polar Bears International detects and maps the dens under the snow with the help of radar technology. Scientists also use remote solar-powered video cameras to document what happens when moms and the cubs leave their den in March-April time.

“This tells us a lot about how they respond to the climate and other conditions,” Archer said.

Naturalists are figuring out how long polar bear families stay at den sites before heading to the sea ice, in what conditions their bodies are and how sensitive they are to human disturbances.

The project started in Alaska, and now it takes place on the Norwegian Svalbard Islands. This is a place where evidence was found that showed polar bears populated our planet more than 150,000 years ago.

Polar Bears International’s website provides Manitobans and people worldwide with opportunities to watch polar bears and Northern lights online as well as to donate and interact with the non-profit. It is solely dedicated to studying polar bears and preserving their habitat.

- With files from CTV’S Ainsley McPhail.