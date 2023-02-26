The return of the Special Olympics Manitoba Winter Games

The 2023 Special Olympics Manitoba Winter Games took place in Winnipeg this weekend, with more than 200 athletes from across the province competing in seven sports.

The games kicked off Friday at four venues across the city. St. John’s Ravenscourt School played host to four events: snowshoeing, cross country skiing, speed skating, and floor hockey.

The Charleswood Curling Club hosted the winter games’ bonspiel, while 5-pin bowling took place at Billy Mosienko Lanes. Alpine skiers hit the slopes at Springhill Sports Park.

It's the first time the games have been held since 2019, with the 2021 version being cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Athletes were excited at the opportunity to play at the provincial winter games. “You get to meet a lot of people from many different environments … many different lives," said Savannah, competing in the speed skating event Saturday.

At a special exhibition floor hockey match, a team of special Olympians faced off against a team of law enforcement officers called the “Justice League.”

And while the home team put up a good fight, the Justice League won the game 7-3.

The games wrap up Sunday afternoon. Winners will go on to represent Manitoba at the Special Olympics Canada winter games in Calgary next year.