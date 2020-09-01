WINNIPEG -- One school division in Winnipeg has announced that it is expanding eligibility for its remote learning program.

The Pembina Trails School Division said it has received a lot of feedback and can now expand remote learning for the 2020/21 school year to students with weakened immune systems, as well as students who live with immunocompromised family members.

The province has directed Manitoba school divisions to prepare to accommodate all students from Kindergarten to Grade 12, though parents have the right to register with the Manitoba Home School Office.

Pembina Trails said it will work with families with immunocompromised students, but they need to provide a medical note from a doctor. The school division asks anyone interested in this option to get in touch with their school’s principal during the week of Aug. 31 to Sept. 4.

The remote learning plan will allow students to register at their home school, while also receiving online instruction and independent work. The plan will also involve real-time instruction with other students, as well as pre-recorded videos and printable resources. The division notes remote learning relies on parents and guardians to monitor the independent work completed by students.

The remote learning option will begin the week of Sept. 14.