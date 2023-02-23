The school division in Winnipeg that's changing school hours

One school division in Winnipeg is changing start and end times at some of its schools amid constraints on its bus fleet and infrastructure; however, not everyone is pleased with these adjustments.

Last month, the Pembina Trails School Division superintendent of education Lisa Boles sent out a letter to inform families that beginning in the 2023/2024 school year there will be changes to school hours of operation.

The letter said that these changes are coming due to the growth in south Winnipeg, the development plans of new neighbourhoods, constraints on the bus fleet and infrastructure, and driver shortages. It notes that Pembina Trails implemented changes to bus stop locations to deal with these issues, but this was only meant as a short-term solution for this year.

“The change to bus stops has helped to reduce student ride time and has allowed us to double route at some of our schools,” Boles said in the letter.

“The consolidated stops on these routes have enabled one bus to complete the route in about 40 minutes whereas it formerly took two buses 35 minutes to complete.”

Now, the school division is planning to implement the second phase of its transportation plan, which will involve bell time changes at the following schools: Arthur A. Leach, Bonnycastle, Acadia Junior High, Chancellor, Dalhousie, Crane, Viscount Alexander, St-Avila and Prairie Sunrise. These schools will change to the hours of 9:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Bairdmore, Linden Meadows, Van Walleghem, Henry G. Izatt Middle School, and Whyte Ridge will change to the hours of 8:15 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

“We wanted to share the broad strokes of this information as early as possible with families, care providers and Winnipeg Transit so that schools, families, staff, and daycares can plan for these changes,” the letter said.

CONCERNS OVER CHANGES

Not everyone is pleased with the school division’s decision to change school hours.

One group called Pembina Trails Parents is concerned about the health and financial impacts these changes may have on students and their families.

To express these worries, the group will be speaking on Thursday night at the Pembina Trails board meeting. They are asking for a pause to this change, and for the school division to do consultations with key stakeholders.

Pembina Trails said instructional hours, lunch and recess breaks, and the ability to route the existing bus fleet were considered when creating the bell time changes.