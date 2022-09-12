'The thrill of a lifetime': Manitobans recount royal brushes with Queen Elizabeth II
As royalists around the world mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Manitobans are fondly remembering the special moments they shared with the late monarch during her many decades of service.
Kathy Wolos has been a devoted fan of the Royal Family her whole life.
“I always had a fascination, an interest in how they can exist under such a public spotlight and I think, for me, the Queen was a symbol of a sort of stability,” Wolos told CTV News Winnipeg in a phone interview.
When a royal visit from the Queen to Winnipeg was announced for October of 1984, Wolos knew she had to be there. Her mother came to town so they could catch a glimpse of the monarch together at the Manitoba Legislature grounds.
“But that just wasn't quite enough for me. I wanted to be able to meet her,” Wolos recalled, a hint of giddiness still in her voice nearly 40 years later.
She decided to try for more face time with the Queen during a subsequent visit to St. Boniface Hospital, but this time she had a strategy.
Wolos noticed that during walkabouts, the Queen often made a point of greeting people who brought flowers. So, Wolos went to her florist, who also happened to be a devoted monarchist, and ordered a simple yet elegant arrangement fit for a queen.
“She was all excited to put this rose together with a lovely red bow and I decided, ‘well, I'm going to go four hours early.’”
Wolos did just that, planting herself on Tache Avenue near the hospital where the Queen was scheduled to greet the public.
After a long wait, she recalled the Queen arriving to throngs of well-wishers, initially walking to the other side of the intersection.
With that, Wolos thought a one-on-one greeting from the long-serving royal would not be in the cards.
“I didn't think she had even seen the other side of the street. Then she turned at an abrupt 90-degree turn, looks at me and walks straight towards me,” Wolos remembered.
“She never stopped eye contact across that intersection. She knew exactly where she was going, and the people behind me kept saying, ‘she’s coming! She's coming!’”
To Wolos’ shock, Queen Elizabeth came right up to her. Wolos curtsied, offered her the rose and welcomed her to Winnipeg. The Queen thanked her graciously, Wolos recalled.
“My heart was just about beating out of my chest," she said.
As fast as she had arrived, the Queen was gone again, continuing to greet others down the street.
In the moments after, Wolos took a photo of the Queen on a film camera, praying it would turn out.
Sure enough, it did.
“I was delighted,” Wolos said.
Her brush with the late ruler didn’t end there.
She decided to send the picture to Buckingham Palace with a request to have it signed by Queen Elizabeth herself, knowing it was a long shot. To her surprise, she received the photograph back alongside a letter on royal stationary, noting the Queen only signed photographs for those she personally knew or on special occasions.
Still, Wolos has held on to the letter as a memento of that day, along with her cherished photo of the Queen and one of herself waiting to meet the royal, taken from across the street by another attendee.
Today, as the 96-year-old monarch’s coffin lies at St. Giles’ Cathedral so the public can pay their respects, Wolos is fondly remembering the Queen and the few moments they spent together on this side of the pond.
“It was truly a thrill of a lifetime, something I will never forget. I feel very blessed to have had that opportunity,” she said.
MOM RECALLS HER CHILDREN’S ENCOUNTER WITH ROYALTY
Terri Archibald did not have the same master plan when she and her family had a chance encounter with the royal.
She and her family had just moved to Winnipeg in 2010. Her husband was working on the redevelopment team of the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport. The opening of the new terminal was one of the stops during the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh’s official visit that year, which served as her sixth and final to Manitoba.
Although Archibald’s family was invited to attend, she thought it was unlikely they would get to meet the royal up close and in-person.
“We went that day just in the hopes of maybe getting a quick glimpse of her as she was going by in the airport, but I never thought in a million years that our children would be right in front of her,” she recalled.
Archibald remembered it as a particularly sweltering day in July. Still, she insisted the family put on their best dresses and suits for the occasion.
“On our way, at the last minute, we decided to stop at a floral shop to get some flowers, so we got red Gerber daisies,” she said. “I was just thinking, ‘you just never know.’”
During the visit, the Queen dedicated a time capsule upstairs. Royal fans had the option of viewing the ceremony or waiting downstairs. The Archibalds opted for the latter, reasoning it would be less busy.
As they stood waiting to catch a glimpse, one of the Queen’s secret service agents waved for Archibald’s kids, Benjamin and Meghan, to come towards the rope. He asked if they would like to present their flowers to the Queen when she came down the escalator.
“So they went underneath the rope, and they waited there until she arrived and she came up to my children and they presented their flowers to her,” Archibald said.
“I was in tears. I don't think my children realized the significance at the time. They were only eight and seven, but it was such a great, heartfelt moment.”
She noticed the Duke of Edinburgh talking to her son Benjamin. She asked him afterward what was said.
“My son said, ‘I don't know,’” she recalled, laughing. “I'm sure because of his English accent, probably. It's a strong accent. My son couldn't understand him.”
They took a photo of the fateful moment, which is still displayed proudly in the entryway of their home.
Having been a long admirer of the Queen and the Royal Family, Archibald is grateful to have had that fleeting moment with the royal couple.
“You just feel so honoured to have that privilege. It was just a few minutes with her, but it was just such an honour.”
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Toronto police officer among the dead in Ontario shooting rampage
A 48-year-old Toronto police officer was fatally shot at close range and died at the scene in an unprovoked “ambush” attack during a lunch break in Mississauga Monday, police officials say.
London stores say they're struggling to keep stock of Queen Elizabeth II souvenirs amid spike in sales
Souvenir shops in London say they are struggling to keep up with demand for Queen Elizabeth II memorabilia following her death.
Queen hailed in Scotland as a 'constant in all our lives'
As Queen Elizabeth II's four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital Monday to a cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a 'constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.'
Will Canada have a national holiday in the Queen's honour? Officials still won't say
With Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral set to take place Monday, the Canadian federal government has yet to confirm whether it will follow the lead of other Commonwealth countries and announce a national holiday in the Queen’s honour.
As Charles becomes King, here's our Royal Family's new order of succession
With Charles becoming King, his sons and grandchildren are next in succession for the monarchy. CTVNews.ca has illustrated the new order of succession.
Canadians who will be at the Queen's funeral: what we know so far
Preparations for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral are underway in London as Britain mourns the passing of its longest-reigning monarch. Along with Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and the prime minister, Ralph Goodale will be one of three 'official mourners' from Canada. He said his office is working with others to determine how many more Canadians can attend.
'From hellfire to a freezer': Ont. woman says EgyptAir left passengers trapped on tarmac in sweltering heat
Passengers blacking out in extreme heat, children struggling to breathe and staff unresponsive to calls for answers and aid — this is the ordeal that Maya Hussein says she and her family went through on an EgyptAir flight last week while trying to return home to Canada.
John Lennon's killer denied parole again, for 12th time
The man who shot and killed John Lennon outside his Manhattan apartment building in 1980 has been denied parole for a 12th time, New York corrections officials said Monday
Ukraine reclaims more territory, reports capturing many POWs
Ukrainian troops retook a wide swath of territory from Russia on Monday, pushing all the way back to the northeastern border in some places, and claimed to have captured many Russian soldiers as part of a lightning advance that forced Moscow to make a hasty retreat.
Regina
-
Dillon Whitehawk stands trial for first-degree murder of Keesha Bitternose
A man convicted of two separate murders earlier this year is back on trial for a third first-degree murder charge.
-
'I’m quite frustrated': Mother in rural Sask. fighting school bus catchment process
A Saskatchewan mother is facing challenges getting bus service for her four children to attend school and is hoping catchment changes will become more publicized after appealing her denial.
-
More than a dozen vehicles involved in large crash near Morse: Sask. RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP revealed in its weekly report that a large string of collisions occurred on Highway #1 near Morse on Sept. 5.
Saskatoon
-
Latest Saskatoon COVID-19 wastewater data shows 4th highest levels of pandemic
The latest data based on samples of Saskatoon's wastewater show COVID-19 is on the rise in the city.
-
U.S. court appearance postponed for Saskatoon woman accused of faking death
A scheduled U.S. court appearance for a Saskatoon woman accused of faking her own death has been postponed.
-
Saskatoon massage therapist charged for alleged sexual assault incidents spanning a 25-year period
A Saskatoon massage therapist is facing additional sexual assault charges.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern researcher promotes better ways to help people quit smoking
A habit that is the top cause of preventable premature death in Canada is more common in northern Ontario than in the rest of the province, says researcher Dr. Patricia Smith.
-
Biggest food donation day of the year coming soon in the Sault
The biggest donation day of the year is soon coming for St. Vincent Place in Sault Ste. Marie. Officials said Monday that it is sorely needed.
-
Ontario Northland unveils train carrying important message
In North Bay on Monday, Ontario Northland unveiled a painting that will be on the Polar Express train that travels between Moosonee and Cochrane.
Edmonton
-
2 plead guilty to murder, 2 to fight charges in death of woman near Hinton
Four people who were charged in the 2019 homicide of a 25-year-old mother of three appeared in front of a judge Monday, with two taking responsibility for her death.
-
'Should be seamless': Regional transit one step closer after Edmonton council vote
The majority of Edmonton city council is on board with chipping in at least $7.2 million to expand regional transit to seven communities around the capital.
-
Man killed in central Alberta plane crash
A man was killed in a plane crash in central Alberta Monday morning. Bashaw RCMP received a report of a plane crash at Highway 53 and Range Road 190 at 9:50 a.m.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto police officer among the dead in Ontario shooting rampage
A 48-year-old Toronto police officer was fatally shot at close range and died at the scene in an unprovoked “ambush” attack during a lunch break in Mississauga Monday, police officials say.
-
TIMELINE
TIMELINE | What we know about the fatal shooting of a Toronto police officer and the hunt for the suspect
Here is a timeline of what we know about the fatal shooting of a Toronto police officer and the hunt for the suspect.
-
'Utter shock': Communities mourn victims of violent Ontario shootings
Condolences and messages of support started to trickle in on social media hours after two people, including a police officer, were killed and multiple others were injured in shootings across the Greater Toronto Area.
Calgary
-
Voter support for Pierre Poilievre was heavily concentrated in southern Alberta
Pierre Poilievre became leader of the Conservative Party of Canada over the weekend and the ridings where he had the most support were in southern Alberta.
-
Mural project cancelled by Vernon city council after some deem it ‘scary’
Calgary artist Katie Green was preparing a mural series exploring mental health and the effects of homelessness and addiction, to be installed in the Okanagan city of Vernon, B.C.
-
Pedestrian hit and killed by CTrain in northeast Calgary
One person was killed after being hit by a CTrain in northeast Calgary on Monday.
Montreal
-
18-year-old injured in alleged assault by 3 teens at Montreal college
An 18-year-old man was injured Monday after he was assaulted with a weapon inside a Montreal college (CEGEP).
-
Three charged in Quebec City after dozens of sled dogs allegedly found gassed, frozen, and hanging
Quebec provincial police say three people are facing animal cruelty charges in Quebec City in connection with the alleged discovery adult dogs and puppies gassed, frozen to death in freezers, and hanging at a sled dog company.
-
Legault, PQ leader say new Habs captain Suzuki should learn French
Parti Quebecois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon wasted no time in suggesting that new Habs captain Nick Suzuki needs to learn French to better connect with the Canadiens' fan base.
Ottawa
-
RAINFALL WARNING
RAINFALL WARNING | Up to 75 mm of rain possible in Ottawa starting Tuesday
A rainfall warning is in effect for Ottawa with meteorologists forecasting as much as 75 mm of rain starting Tuesday.
-
Some Ottawa residents conflicted over Queen's legacy
As thousands line Scottish streets, mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, many others say the death of the monarch brings complicated reflections around her legacy and her role in British colonialism.
-
Murder charge laid in Nepean woman's death
Ottawa police say a 33-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of a Nepean woman.
Atlantic
-
'Unacceptable': Alleged sex assault victim turned away from Fredericton ER
New Brunswick’s Horizon Health Network is promising changes after a victim of an alleged sexual assault was turned away from an emergency room in Fredericton last month.
-
Mass shooting inquiry: Former Mountie says he quit over quashed alert system proposal
The inquiry investigating the Nova Scotia mass shooting has heard from a former Mountie who says he became so frustrated trying to get the RCMP to adopt a new public alerting system that he quit the police force.
-
Queen hailed in Scotland as a 'constant in all our lives'
As Queen Elizabeth II's four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital Monday to a cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a 'constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.'
Kitchener
-
'It is going to happen … 100 per cent': Local CUPE president believes an education vote to strike a certainty
The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which represents 55,000 workers, is set to open voting for strike action from Sept. 23 to Oct. 2 – and the local president says the likelihood of a strike is 100 per cent.
-
Some in Indigenous community face conflicting emotions over Queen’s death
The Indigenous community in Waterloo region is reacting to the death of Queen Elizabeth II with some calling their relationship with the Crown, complicated and strained by a complex colonial past.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto police officer among the dead in Ontario shooting rampage
A 48-year-old Toronto police officer was fatally shot at close range and died at the scene in an unprovoked “ambush” attack during a lunch break in Mississauga Monday, police officials say.
Vancouver
-
Should Canadians get a paid day off for the Queen's funeral?
On Monday, Sept. 19, the day Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest, most Canadians will be at work or school. But some supporters of the beloved monarch are hoping Justin Trudeau will declare the day a statutory holiday.
-
Family's dog delivers 9 puppies during 'crazy' drive home on B.C. highway
A B.C. woman stuck in traffic got an apt but unexpected Labour Day surprise when her dog delivered nine puppies in the backseat of her pickup truck.
-
Man posed as reflexologist, rubbed women's feet in B.C.'s Okanagan: RCMP
Mounties are trying to identify a man who posed as reflexologist and rubbed two women's feet during "separate and unusual interactions" in B.C.'s Okanagan.
Vancouver Island
-
'The rat population is increasing': Rodents a growing problem on southern Vancouver Island, says pest control expert
Rats are a growing concern on southern Vancouver Island, where their numbers are increasing and residents are reporting damage to their homes and vehicles. With inflation driving up the cost of food, a lot of people are planting gardens and that is a veggie buffet for rats, according to one pest control expert.
-
IIO clears Saanich police after man seriously injured during standoff
The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has cleared the Saanich police of wrongdoing after a man was seriously injured during a police-related incident earlier this summer. On July 7, Saanich police were involved in a tense standoff with a man on Cook Street near Oakmount Road. Police could be heard trying to negotiate with the man, who was standing at the scene of a crash behind a heavily damaged four-door sedan.
-
B.C. failing on promise to transform old-growth logging, environmentalists say
Two years after pledging to take a new approach to the management of old-growth forests, the B.C. government is failing to make the grade, environmental groups say. The province promised to act on 14 recommendations in an independent old-growth strategic review to protect the most at-risk big tree ecosystems while transforming forestry over a three-year period.