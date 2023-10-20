The volunteer-run organization that’s giving back to Winnipeg's most vulnerable

Three years ago, a group of like-minded Winnipeggers decided to do what they could to help those in need.

Since then, they’ve been providing supplies and meaningful connections to marginalized community members every week.

It all started in the middle of the pandemic and during a much colder October when Daniel Hidalgo and a group of friends were asked by a stranger for food and clothing. The group gave what they could.

"What started as three or four folks turned into 40 and we didn't have enough, and a light bulb went off and we decided we should be out here and do more because we can,” said Hidalgo, the founder and director of CommUNITY204.

That's essentially the origin story of CommUNITY204 -- an entirely volunteer-run organization that tries to provide the essentials to Winnipeg’s most vulnerable.

“It didn't sit right with us to see that people were hungry. People who had enough hardships in their day-to-day life didn't have a meal, didn't have a jacket,” Hidalgo said.

Every week, CommUNITY204 hosts a drop-in event at Thunderbird House where community members can get a meal, supplies, or just a conversation.

“It’s like a ceremony. We hang out over food. There's clothing, everything that could provide a comfort for somebody,” said Devan Castro, project coordinator for CommUNITY204.

The three-year anniversary of the organization is a bit of a full-circle moment for Robert, who originally accessed CommUNITY204’s services and now volunteers on Sundays.

“It’s a good service. They treat everybody with respect. Everybody fairly. It’s just a wonderful organization that does a lot of good in the community,” he said.

Hidalgo hopes to grow the organization and possibly expand services, something he knows can only happen with a dedicated team of volunteers

"They’re the heartbeat of everything that we do,” he said.

The weekly Sunday meetup starts at 2:30 p.m. for volunteers or anyone looking to donate items.

All are invited and more info is available online.