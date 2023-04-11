'The water is up to my knees': Resident concerned as back lane puddle inches closer to homes
The rapid spring thaw in Winnipeg has East Elmwood-area residents concerned about a pool of knee-deep water in their back lane inching closer and closer to their properties.
Debbie Wrobleski has been watching as a giant puddle has been growing in the back lane of her home on Manhattan Avenue.
"My concerns are that it is going to keep rising and come into my garage," she said. "The water is up to my knees."
She said she phoned 311 and was told the problem would be fixed by April 24.
"I said, 'Well I'm going to be flooded out by then,'" Wrobleski told CTV News, adding she was told someone from the city would be out to assess the problem within 48 hours. In the meanwhile, she said she was told she could get sandbags to halt the waters.
This isn't the first time she has had to deal with this. Wrobleski said last year the water flooded her garage.
"In the spring my whole garage all around the bottom was wet – and that is part of my fear – and then it got mouldy," she said. "I had to hire a company to come and take out all the drywall and the insulation, and mould spray it. That's why I don't want it happening again this year."
In a statement to CTV News, a spokesperson for the city's public works department said this is the result of ice and snow blocking catch basins, curb inlets, and culverts.
They said to fix the problem crews use front-end loaders to clear ice and snow around street drains, or use steam to thaw catch basins, curb inlets and culverts so the water can drain.
Since April 1, the city says it has received 1,464 service requests to clear catch basins and culverts. While it is aware of the issue on Wrobleski's back lane, the city said it is in the queue for a response.
"Calls are prioritized based on severity, risk of damage to person or property, and availability of crews in any given area of the city," the spokesperson said, adding the city does have sandbags available for residents to help protect their properties.
Wrobleski said she just wants to see something happen before it is too late for her garage.
"It would take like 10 minutes for them to come and clean this up," she said.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE | 'Our defence will be very effective': Ukraine PM Shmyhal responds to Pentagon leaks
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says he thinks his country's air defence 'will be very effective' once the embattled country receives all of the equipment the West has pledged to provide, shooting down suggestions raised in leaked Pentagon documents alleging Ukraine's air defence was vulnerable.
Bank of Canada between 'a rock and hard place' ahead of rate decision: strategist
Ahead of the Bank of Canada’s next interest rate decision, one chief market strategist said he expects the central bank to hold rates while acknowledging current risks in the economy.
Repatriated from Syria, 2 Ontario women granted bail
Two Toronto-area women have been granted bail under strict conditions after being repatriated last week from the al-Hol camp, an open-air prison in northeast Syria where some wives and widows of ISIS fighters are detained.
Investigation launched into 'potential' Inuit status enrolment fraud of Kingston, Ont. sisters
In a first of its kind announcement, the Inuk status of two sisters is being investigated after claims their Inuit heritage was falsified.
'Impossible to continue': Trudeau Foundation CEO, board resign
The president and CEO of the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation as well as its entire board of directors are resigning, citing the 'politicization of the Foundation.'
Study shows menthol flavour especially harmful to vape users
Several of the chemicals used in flavoured e-cigarettes have been suspected for years of causing serious and irreversible lung damage in people who vape, and new research suggests one "vape juice" flavour is especially harmful.
Here are the best spots in Canada to watch next year's once in a lifetime solar eclipse
A once in a lifetime solar eclipse will grace eastern Canada next year, here are the cities with the best view.
No trial for Saskatoon woman accused in Ottawa woman's nightclub death
A Saskatoon woman accused of manslaughter in the death of another woman at a Saskatoon nightclub last fall has had her charge stayed.
Russia being able to 'bring down' Canadian gov't websites won't dissuade support for Ukraine: Trudeau
Attempts by Russian hackers to bring down Canadian government websites 'in no way' will dissuade Canada's unwavering support for Ukraine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.
Regina
-
Premiers Moe, Stefanson and Smith demand feds retract statements made over natural resource rights
The Premiers of Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba are calling on the federal government to retract statements made by federal justice minister David Lametti over the Natural Resource Revenue Act.
-
American Idol journey for Sask. musician ends with Top 55
Brayden King, a musician from Weyburn, Sask., was eliminated in the top 55 round of the popular musical talent show, American Idol.
-
No trial for Saskatoon woman accused in Ottawa woman's nightclub death
A Saskatoon woman accused of manslaughter in the death of another woman at a Saskatoon nightclub last fall has had her charge stayed.
Saskatoon
-
No trial for Saskatoon woman accused in Ottawa woman's nightclub death
A Saskatoon woman accused of manslaughter in the death of another woman at a Saskatoon nightclub last fall has had her charge stayed.
-
Saskatoon police make arrest in parking lot confrontation caught on video
Saskatoon police have arrested a man in conection with a confrontation at SaskTel Centre that was caught on camera and widely shared online.
-
Further delays in case of man charged with murder of estranged wife
The case against a man accused of killing his estranged wife has been delayed again.
Northern Ontario
-
Highway 17 closed in Sturgeon Falls after crash
A crash on Highway 17 in Sturgeon Falls has closed the road in both directions Tuesday night, police say.
-
Ontario introduces new 'ultra-low' overnight hydro pricing
The Ontario government is introducing a new “ultra-low overnight” electricity plan that can benefit shift workers and individuals who charge electric vehicles while they sleep.
-
Two from the GTA died in Highway 11 crash in northern Ontario
Two people in their 20s from the Greater Toronto Area died in a fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 11 in northern Ontario on the weekend.
Edmonton
-
Man stuck inside Talus Dome 'just wanted to go on an adventure'
Wakeem Courtoreille told CTV News on Tuesday he 'just wanted to go on an adventure and I climbed up there and ended up slipping and falling through.'
-
'I think people are forgiving,' Smith says of UCP 'missteps' ahead of provincial vote
A campaign-style announcement featuring UCP Leader Danielle Smith ended with her getting grilled on a number of controversies Tuesday while a health-care worker appeared to give the premier a sly middle finger.
-
'It could happen anywhere': Police believe homicide victim mistakenly shot as part of ongoing gang conflict
Edmonton police say the death of a man in the Londonderry area last month is believed to be a case of mistaken identity.
Toronto
-
Cancer-causing chemicals found in 87% of household objects tested in new U of T study
Cancer-causing chemicals were found in more than 87 per cent of the household objects tested in a new study conducted by University of Toronto researchers.
-
Ontario introduces new 'ultra-low' overnight hydro pricing
The Ontario government is introducing a new “ultra-low overnight” electricity plan that can benefit shift workers and individuals who charge electric vehicles while they sleep.
-
Two Ontarians lose hundreds of thousands of Aeroplan points after hack
Two Ontario men say they were shocked when their Aeroplan accounts were hacked and their loyalty points were stolen.
Calgary
-
'Sexual violence is on the rise' Calgary advocates say as a suspected serial rapist is charged
The heinous crimes allegedly committed by 59-year-old Richard Robert Mantha over the span of 15 months has advocates of sex trade workers speaking up on the fear and safety issues plaguing working women.
-
Plumes of black smoke visible throughout Calgary amid blaze at auto recycling facility
The Calgary Fire Department is investigating a fire at an auto recycling facility on Tuesday.
-
RCMP say someone else was driving the vehicle that killed Samantha Wylie in August 2022
Mounties out of Cochrane have charged a new person in connection with the fatal collision that killed military veteran Samantha Wylie.
Montreal
-
Hydro-Québec says restoring power to last customers hit by ice storm 'complex'
Thousands of Quebecers are still without electricity six days after a deadly ice storm downed trees and damaged power lines. Most of the outages are in the Montreal and Laval areas, with the remainder mainly in Outatouais and Montérégie.
-
Millions of dollars worth of luxury vehicles seized at Port of Montreal for the second time in less than a month
Dozens of stolen vehicles worth $2.6 million were seized at the Port of Montreal on Monday in an operation involving multiple law enforcement agencies.
-
Judge postpones eviction of Montreal homeless encampment under Ville-Marie expressway
A Superior Court judge has ordered the Quebec government to postpone its plans to evict a group of people living in tents under a Montreal highway for 10 days.
Ottawa
-
Investigation launched into 'potential' Inuit status enrolment fraud of Kingston, Ont. sisters
In a first of its kind announcement, the Inuk status of two sisters is being investigated after claims their Inuit heritage was falsified.
-
No trial for Saskatoon woman accused in Ottawa woman's nightclub death
A Saskatoon woman accused of manslaughter in the death of another woman at a Saskatoon nightclub last fall has had her charge stayed.
-
Potential job action looms as deadline for strike vote approaches for PSAC members
The clock is ticking on the strike vote deadline for 120,000 Public Service Alliance of Canada members. Last week, 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency workers also voted in favour of strike action.
Atlantic
-
'It's so needless': Shock as Halifax Public Gardens building hit by second suspicious fire
The oldest part of the Halifax Public Gardens has been damaged by a suspicious fire.
-
Nova Scotia’s Cumberland County considering replacing RCMP
Nova Scotia’s Cumberland County is considering a new police force to replace the RCMP.
-
Charlottetown rental licensing delayed until after tourist season
Charlottetown’s first-in-the-region short-term rental licensing plan has been delayed over concerns they were incomplete.
Kitchener
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Kitchener teacher facing additional sex assault charges
A teacher from Queensmount Public School in Kitchener is facing four new sex assault charges involving a youth.
-
Waterloo goalie announced as Maple Leafs backup for Tuesday’s game
Waterloo’s Matt Onuska has signed an amateur tryout agreement and will serve as the Toronto Maple Leafs backup goaltender in Tuesday night’s game.
-
Kitchener Rangers sell 14,000 tickets in 6 hours for second round of OHL playoffs
The Kitchener Rangers said the franchise sold 14,000 tickets in six hours for the second round of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) playoffs.
Vancouver
-
Crown's opening statement delayed again in Ibrahim Ali murder trial
After three days of the high-profile murder trial of a man accused of killing a Burnaby, B.C. teen, the jury has yet to hear the Crown’s opening statement.
-
Vancouverites can now drink alcohol in select public plazas year-round
After three summers of legal public drinking in select plazas around the city, Vancouver city council has voted to make the program year-round.
-
Stagehands at Vancouver Symphony Orchestra file 72-hour strike notice over stalled contract negotiations
The show may not go on at the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra this week as stagehands prepare to strike, after 10 months of failed contract negotiations.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo lost dog captured after 73 days on the loose
A four-year-old border collie has been captured after 73 days on the loose on Vancouver Island, much to the relief of a volunteer organization that had been tracking the animal’s movements.
-
'It's looking really nice': Floating spa arrives at Victoria Inner Harbour
A floating spa featuring hot tubs, cold pools and saunas, has arrived at Victoria’s Inner Harbour.
-
B.C. promises $26M for more electric vehicle charging stations
The province says more electric vehicle (EV) charging stations are on the way as EV popularity continues to rise in B.C.