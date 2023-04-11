'The water is up to my knees': Resident concerned as back lane puddle inches closer to homes

The rapid spring thaw in Winnipeg has East Elmwood-area residents concerned about a pool of knee-deep water in their back lane inching closer and closer to their properties.

Debbie Wrobleski has been watching as a giant puddle has been growing in the back lane of her home on Manhattan Avenue.

"My concerns are that it is going to keep rising and come into my garage," she said. "The water is up to my knees."

She said she phoned 311 and was told the problem would be fixed by April 24.

"I said, 'Well I'm going to be flooded out by then,'" Wrobleski told CTV News, adding she was told someone from the city would be out to assess the problem within 48 hours. In the meanwhile, she said she was told she could get sandbags to halt the waters.

This isn't the first time she has had to deal with this. Wrobleski said last year the water flooded her garage.

"In the spring my whole garage all around the bottom was wet – and that is part of my fear – and then it got mouldy," she said. "I had to hire a company to come and take out all the drywall and the insulation, and mould spray it. That's why I don't want it happening again this year."

In a statement to CTV News, a spokesperson for the city's public works department said this is the result of ice and snow blocking catch basins, curb inlets, and culverts.

They said to fix the problem crews use front-end loaders to clear ice and snow around street drains, or use steam to thaw catch basins, curb inlets and culverts so the water can drain.

Since April 1, the city says it has received 1,464 service requests to clear catch basins and culverts. While it is aware of the issue on Wrobleski's back lane, the city said it is in the queue for a response.

"Calls are prioritized based on severity, risk of damage to person or property, and availability of crews in any given area of the city," the spokesperson said, adding the city does have sandbags available for residents to help protect their properties.

Wrobleski said she just wants to see something happen before it is too late for her garage.

"It would take like 10 minutes for them to come and clean this up," she said.