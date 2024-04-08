The Winnipeg flea market with a punk rock flair

Winnipeg’s punk rock community had the chance to indulge in alternative music, underground art, and vintage fashions at a special event on Sunday.

It was all part of the Winnipeg Punk Rock Flea Market, which saw more than 1,000 people head out to the Victoria Inn Banquet Hall to shop from 95 vendors.

The flea market curated a selection of the best makers in Manitoba and beyond, giving attendees a chance to shop for graphic designs, comics, clothing, collector items and handcrafted goods.

“It’s all local businesses, small businesses through the province,” said Em Curry, coordinator of the Winnipeg Punk Rock Flea Market.

“They’re all here with their wares, ready for you to buy them.”

Curry said the event has continued to grow over the past year, adding that the market offers some ‘out-of-the-box’ items.

They said the event is important because it offers a place for vendors who feel like they don’t have a place to fit in.

“I mean it really is just a mix of everything,” Curry said. “There really is something for everybody here.”

Though the Punk Rock Flea Market has wrapped up for the spring, Curry says it will return in the fall.