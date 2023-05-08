The Winnipeg fundraiser involving puppies and yoga

One Winnipeg gym took the term downward dog to a whole new level this weekend.

On Sunday, Prairie Crossfit held its first-ever ‘Puppies and Yoga’ class to raise money for the Manitoba Underdogs Rescue.

During the event, 40 people took part in puppy playtime, as well as a 45-minute yoga session with the rescue pups playing all around.

“We are a very dog-loving gym,” said Mandy Burley, owner of Prairie Crossfit.

“I have two rescue dogs that come with me to the gym every day, and you’ll see other dogs here occasionally as well. So we like to partner with not-for-profits.”

The Puppies and Yoga class took place at Prairie Crossfit.

The puppies at the event were visiting from Manitoba Underdogs, and are all available for adoption.

“All of the dogs are up for adoption, so hopefully somebody saw one of their cute ones today and maybe wants to take it home,” Burley said.

“I think there were about six or seven dogs and they were hilarious. They just ran around and played and hopefully somebody caught their eye.”

The Puppies and Yoga event raised money for the Manitoba Underdogs Rescue.

Burley said she hopes this is their first of many Puppies and Yoga classes.

“[The event] went perfect. Manitoba Underdogs hadn’t done it before, we hadn’t done it before so we didn’t know what to expect, but it turned out so good,” Burley said.

“So hopefully everybody had a good time and it’s our first of many.”