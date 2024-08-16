Theft at 'epidemic levels' says construction business owner

WINNIPEG
    Greg Simmons watches over his crew doing brickwork at a South Osborne job site.

    At the same time, he has to keep a close eye on all of his equipment and vehicles.

    “It's hard to believe and this year has been the worst I've ever seen it,” said Simmons

    In the same week CTV News reported that 7-Eleven is contemplating closing 10 stores in Winnipeg due to rampant shoplifting, Simmons is shining the light on a related issue in his industry.

    He said thieves are constantly stealing from his construction sites, costing him $15,000 this year alone. The thefts are taking place even when his employees are present.

    "The guys are working on the other side of the building and someone will come and steal their work truck with the tools in it, take off with it, and this happened two weeks ago."

    He's had to add security cameras and locks at his shop, but he said it's not just the money that keeps him up at night, it's the anguish and stress.

    "We're dealing with this extreme theft which is at epidemic levels but we don't feel like we're getting support."

    Darryl Harrison, from the Winnipeg Construction Association, said there is a rise in theft and equipment being damaged, so contractors are spending more to beef up security.

    “It drives up the cost of them doing business and eventually it causes an increase for construction for Manitobans," said Harrison.

    The province is promising to better monitor offenders on release while lobbying the federal government for bail reform. It is reintroducing ankle bracelets and the premier announced Thursday his government is expanding the rebate program for security systems.

    Simmons said there needs to be more consequences for these brazen criminals, and he's hoping by going public, solutions can be found.

    "Because it's not just me, every business owner that I talk to about this issue they all have a story,” said Simmons. 

