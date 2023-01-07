"Their next new favourite sport': Game Day at Sport Manitoba

It was a day of discovery at Sport Manitoba as kids gathered to try out new sports with different organizations from around the province.

Game Day ran from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday at the Sport for Life Centre, 145 Pacific Avenue. "There are almost 70 different provincial sport organizations, we've got more than 20 participating here today," said Evan Andrew, Director of Brand and Revenue for Sport Manitoba.

The free event offered kids the chance to try out sports that they may never have tried before. Different sport stations offered up fencing, bowling, racquetball, and judo, among many others. Andrew said participants were able to try out the sport, talk to the people who run its organization, and sign up if they want to.

"Hockey, basketball, soccer are very popular, but there are a number of other great sports – cricket, badminton, rowing, biathlon – that are here today that kids can come and try and see if they maybe find their next new favourite sport," said Andrew.

The event began in 2018, but was forced to take a pandemic pause for the last few years. Andrew said it's great to be back, "(It's) an opportunity for the community around us to come, see our facility, experience a bunch of different sports and hopefully find something new that they want to try in the future," he said.

Andrew added the positive response from Winnipeg families just speaks to our province's love of sport.

"It means were on the right track with these types of free events," said Andrew, "and we're looking to expand and do more of them in the future."