'There's been a lot of turmoil' North wants to bring stability back to AMC

North said if she becomes the AMC's first female Grand Chief in Wednesday's leadership by-election, she hopes to bring stability to the organization. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg) North said if she becomes the AMC's first female Grand Chief in Wednesday's leadership by-election, she hopes to bring stability to the organization. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island