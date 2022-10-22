'There's been a lot of turmoil' North wants to bring stability back to AMC

Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) Grand Chief candidate Sheila North says she is returning to politics because she was asked to do so by elders, chiefs, and members of community.

The former journalist and Grand Chief of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO) said she could not refuse.

"Circumstances changed, but my passion to help our people is still there, and I accepted the challenge," said North.

She said if she becomes the AMC's first female Grand Chief in Wednesday's leadership by-election, she hopes to bring stability to the organization.

"There's been a lot of turmoil in the last few years, especially with the pandemic, and there's been some internal struggles that were happening in the organization," said North.

"I think that I can bring a level of respect back to the organization," she said. "Integrity, stability, so our people can have a place to look to when they're looking for hope, when they're trying to find solutions for their problems."

North also wants to look for new opportunities for Manitoba's indigenous population.

"We want to be a beacon of hope and restoration for First Nations in Manitoba," she said.

She said her experience in journalism and communications makes her an ideal candidate for the job, "… and that’s from years of working in journalism, but also working with our communities and understanding the issues," said North.

North served as MKO Grand Chief from 2015 – 18, and also ran in the 2018 Assembly of First Nations leadership election, finishing as runner-up to incumbent Perry Bellegarde.