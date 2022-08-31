'There was such a warmth and caring': Royal watcher reflects on Princess Diana's legacy 25 years after death

PM Trudeau shuffles two cabinet ministers Tassi and Jaczek

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reassigned ministers Filomena Tassi and Helena Jaczek in a small internal cabinet shuffle at Rideau Hall on Wednesday. The slight reworking of the Liberals' front bench was made to accommodate a request from Tassi to spend more time in Southern Ontario for family reasons.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes questions from reporters alongside Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario Filomena Tassi, right, and Minister of Public Services and Procurement Helena Jaczek, after a minor cabinet shuffle where the two ministers swapped roles, at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

  • New $7M compost facility in Nanaimo dubbed 'next generation' for Vancouver Island

    A new $7-million expansion to the Nanaimo Organic Waste facility in Duke Point promises to dramatically speed up the process of turning organic materials, such food scraps and yard waste, into compost. The recently completed expansion includes new compost tunnels, which were developed in the Netherlands and use a process called "in-vessel composting." In-vessel composting reduces the amount of time it takes for organic materials to break down into compost, from 10 to 12 months to just 15 days.

    Nanaimo Organic Waste facility is shown. (CTV News)

  • 'Fully operational': New coast guard base opens on Vancouver Island

    A new coast guard base has opened at the northern tip of Vancouver Island in Port Hardy, B.C. Locals and the Canadian Coast Guard celebrated the grand opening of the station, called the Canadian Coast Guard Hardy Bay Base, at a ceremony Tuesday. The 16,000-square-foot station was funded by the federal government and includes office spaces, storage spaces for vessels and emergency response equipment, and houses a large drive-on floating dock so that specialized equipment can be loaded onto coast guard ships.