WINNIPEG -- Provincial health officials said the province is looking at ways to ease some of the public health orders in Manitoba as the COVID-19 case tally continues to stay low.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief public health officer, said people must stick to social distancing measures for now, but changes could come soon.

"In the coming weeks, we are going to be looking at ways we can ease these restrictions. We are going to look at ways to safely reopen certain non-essential businesses, while others will remain closed," said Roussin.

"This will not be a return to normal, there will be a new normal for the foreseeable future."

He added that social distancing measures will still be in place and that Manitobans will be dealing with COVID-19 for the foreseeable future.

Roussin said as the province works on moving towards a new normal it must be cautious and monitor case numbers before the next steps can be taken.

"We have a list of criteria that need to be in place that will make it safe to gradually reopen things," he said.

Roussin added when businesses start to reopen, health officials will have to monitor and assess those openings before they move forward with more.

Roussin didn't provide many other details but did mention that Manitobans should expect to hear more about when this could start happening next week.