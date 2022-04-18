A low-pressure system could bring up to 10 centimetres of snow to parts of southern Manitoba this week, which could lift this winter to the second snowiest in Winnipeg’s history.

Environment and Climate Change Canada Meteorologist Kyle McAulay said an Alberta clipper is expected to track into Manitoba this week.

“It's going to mainly be affecting Winnipeg on Wednesday, bringing in some pretty wet snow again—looks like around five to 10 centimetres of snow,” McAulay told CTV News Winnipeg. “Not a lot, but definitely a bit of heavy, wet snow, so there will be some shovelling.”

He notes the additional white stuff could raise this winter to the second snowiest on record for Winnipeg. As of Monday morning, the city had recorded 212 centimetres of snow from Oct. 1, 2021, until now, ranking it the sixth snowiest on record. Five to ten more centimetres could raise it higher up the ranks, beating the second place record-holder which happened in the winter of 1915-16 with 216.7 centimetres.

“That can easily happen by Wednesday. We could easily break those records,” he said, noting we’re still a ways off from cracking the number one spot, which is currently held by the winter of 1955-56 with 252.6 centimetres of snow.

McAulay added that forecasted below seasonal temperatures this week won’t please those looking to pack away their winter coats and shovels for the season. However, it will help the province’s flood outlook.

“It will make it a slow, slow melt which will be a good thing for flooding, but people want to start enjoying the nice weather and get outside a bit more. It’s not ideal for that much,” he said.