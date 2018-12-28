

CTV Winnipeg





In 2018 Manitoba Hydro saw a 300 per cent increase in fraud-related complaints compared to the year before, the utility said in a warning to customers Friday.

“These people are crooks and you should hang up on them,” said Chris McColm, the security and investigations supervisor, in a news release.

The Crown corporation said as of Oct. 31 they had received 862 complaints about phone, text and email scams, a notable increase from 221 complaints in 2017.

Hydro is warning its customers about one particular scam where people are being told their electric services will be shut off unless a payment is made through a prepaid credit card. McColm emphasizes Hydro will never phone anyone and demand payment by card or money order.

The utility also said they received complaints about fraudulent text messages that say a customer was overbilled and is eligible for a refund. Hydro notes the goal of this scam is to get a customer’s banking information, and urges people to never give out account details over the phone, in a text or by email.

“Our customers are becoming more educated about fraud, but these scammers can be very convincing — anyone can be victimized,” McColm said

“Phone scammers falsify their caller ID information to make it appear they’re calling from Manitoba Hydro. Their goal is to manipulate you into sending money before you figure out it’s a scam."

McColm added seniors who live alone are being targeted by door-to-door sales people, and said if it’s a Manitoba Hydro employee they will have photo ID and won’t demand to be let into a home.

Hydro also provided the following tips and reminders to help prevent its customers from falling victim to a scam: