'These sites are not protected': The push to legislate the protection of Indigenous remains, artifacts
Hundreds are gathering in Winnipeg this week for an event aimed at legislating the protection of the remains and artifacts of Indigenous ancestors in Canada.
Protecting Our Ancestors is a three-day conference hosted in partnership between Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Inc. (MKO) and Sioux Valley Dakota Nation.
MKO Grand Chief Garrison Settee says the conference is aimed at developing a national policy or legislation that will protect Indigenous remains.
“Since we discovered so many unmarked graves beginning at Kamloops and also Cowessess and different parts, we realized that these sites are not protected,” he said in an interview Tuesday on CTV Morning Live Winnipeg.
“Some of them are on private land and some of them are unmarked all over former residential school sites. We want to be able to work towards a process where these sites are protected.”
Settee hopes to model the legislation after the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act in the United States, which ensures the protection, control, disposition and repatriation of ancestral remains and belongings.
Presenters at the conference are experts at developing such policies.
Settee says the challenge will be getting the federal and provincial governments to develop the law.
While the country is now becoming awake to the harms caused by residential schools, he says, protection of Indigenous remains and artifacts must extend beyond these grounds.
“Culturally, our ancestors do not belong in museums, our ancestral artifacts do not belong in places where it’s not appropriate, and that’s what we’re promoting here, is our cultural perspectives when it comes to our ancestors.”
The conference runs at the RBC Convention Centre from Feb. 20 to 22.
- With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagacé
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'How did this happen?' Canadian couple stranded in Turks and Caicos after passports stolen
A celebratory trip has turned into a nightmare for a Mississauga couple stranded in the Turks and Caicos Islands after their Canadian passports were stolen during a break-in at their rental property.
Judge to set prison sentences for YouTube mom Ruby Franke and business partner in child abuse case
A Utah judge will set prison sentences Tuesday for Ruby Franke, a mother of six who gave parenting advice via a once-popular YouTube channel called “8 Passengers,” and her business partner after they admitted to physically and emotionally abusing Franke’s children.
RCMP recommend criminal charge in fatal 2021 crane collapse in Kelowna, B.C.
Mounties are recommending a charge of criminal negligence causing death after a 2021 crane collapse killed five people in downtown Kelowna, B.C.
Brain wave-powered tech allows Canadian kids 'trapped in their own bodies' to play
The Brain Computer Interface program at Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital in Toronto develops technology that allows Giselle and dozens of other physically disabled children to use their minds to move and play.
3 men accused in Montreal car theft ring walk free due to court delays
Even though authorities are trying to crack down on car thefts in Montreal, three men accused of operating a luxury car theft ring in the city walked free last month because it took too long for their case to go to trial.
'Very pleasant surprise': Canada's inflation rate tumbled to 2.9 per cent in January
Canada's inflation rate fell more than expected last month as price growth moderated across the economy, including outright price declines for gasoline, airfares and clothing.
Man charged after allegedly driving drunk to Toronto-area police station hours after prior arrest
A man from Ajax has been charged after he allegedly drove drunk to a local police station hours after he was arrested in a separate incident.
'It was inappropriate': 'Tip-flation' spreads in untraditional ways in Canada
From stops at the liquor store to getting a fob key made, here's what Canadians had to say about where they were asked to leave a tip, and what they thought about it.
Are you a Ukrainian who moved to Canada as a refugee? We want to hear from you
CTVNews.ca wants to hear from Ukrainian refugees and family members about their experiences with Canada's emergency visa program.How are you finding life in Canada? What do you wish you knew before you moved here?
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
'Mechanical issues' preventing Regina's Carmichael Outreach from expanding warming centre hours
Regina’s Carmichael Outreach says mechanical issues will keep the facility from being able to expand its emergency warming centre hours for the foreseeable future.
-
Sask. premier back in India for trade mission
Premier Scott Moe has travelled to India on a trade mission almost exactly a year since the province’s last trip to the subcontinent became mired in questions over travel expenses.
-
'A very crucial tool': Moose Jaw police search for missing canine ballistic vest
The Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) is asking for the public's help in finding a missing ballistic vest – used by one of its police service dogs (PSD).
Saskatoon
-
Fatal house fire in Davidson, Sask. claims 5 lives, including 3 children
The tight-knit community of Davidson, Sask. is reeling after a Sunday afternoon house fire took the lives of three boys and their great-grandparents. An RCMP investigation has found the fire was non-suspicious in nature.
-
Saskatoon residents stage protest against incoming homeless shelter
Residents of Saskatoon’s Sutherland neighbourhood took to the streets on Monday to protest a temporary 30-bed emergency shelter scheduled to open in their community.
-
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Heavy police presence on King Street East in North Bay following disturbance
Three houses on King Street East across from a French Catholic elementary school have been cordoned off Tuesday morning following a disturbance.
-
Northern Ont. man fined $1,800 for camping too long on Crown land
A northern Ontario man was fined $1,800 after pleading guilty to breaking the 21-day rule for camping on Crown land.
-
'It was inappropriate': 'Tip-flation' spreads in untraditional ways in Canada
From stops at the liquor store to getting a fob key made, here's what Canadians had to say about where they were asked to leave a tip, and what they thought about it.
Edmonton
-
Why Alberta's inflation rate climbed last month
Though Canada’s inflation rate dropped in January, in Alberta it increased.
-
Alberta Parks' new camping reservation website officially launches
If you want to reserve a backcountry camping site in Alberta for the May long weekend, you can now do so.
-
RCMP recommend criminal charge in fatal 2021 crane collapse in Kelowna, B.C.
Mounties are recommending a charge of criminal negligence causing death after a 2021 crane collapse killed five people in downtown Kelowna, B.C.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Father of 4 identified as man killed at Toronto bus stop shooting
A 39-year-old father of four from Ghana has been identified as the man killed in one of two seemingly random shootings in northwest Toronto over the weekend.
-
'How did this happen?' Canadian couple stranded in Turks and Caicos after passports stolen
A celebratory trip has turned into a nightmare for a Mississauga couple stranded in the Turks and Caicos Islands after their Canadian passports were stolen during a break-in at their rental property.
-
WATCH
WATCH Ontario NDP demands Doug Ford apologize over Bill 124
Ontario Premier Doug Ford refused to acknowledge a request by the NDP to apologize for suppressing the wages of nurses and teachers through Bill 124.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigate after shots fired in Sunalta
Calgary police are investigating after shots were fired in the community of Sunalta on Monday night.
-
Why Alberta's inflation rate climbed last month
Though Canada’s inflation rate dropped in January, in Alberta it increased.
-
Impact of new flood maps the focus of Calgary town hall meeting
The City of Calgary is hosting an online town hall to explain how new draft flood maps will impact development.
Montreal
-
3 men accused in Montreal car theft ring walk free due to court delays
Even though authorities are trying to crack down on car thefts in Montreal, three men accused of operating a luxury car theft ring in the city walked free last month because it took too long for their case to go to trial.
-
Quebec demands $1B from Ottawa to compensate for services for asylum seekers
Quebec is once again asking the federal government for help to deal with the growing number of asylum seekers in the province.
-
McGill University floor fellows dumbfounded after being told their jobs are being eliminated
McGill University's floor fellows -- older students who live in dormitories alongside first-year pupils -- say they are devastated their jobs are being eliminated in favour of 'residence life facilitators.'
Ottawa
-
No tickets issued during rally marking 'Freedom Convoy' anniversary, Ottawa Bylaw says
Bylaw Services officers issued no tickets during a rally in downtown Ottawa to mark the two-year anniversary of the so-called 'Freedom Convoy,' but officials say the investigation continues into the "illegal discharge of fireworks" Saturday night.
-
Ottawa person suffers non-life threatening injuries following stabbing on Rideau Street, police say
The Ottawa Police Service says one person suffered non-life threatening injuries following a stabbing on Rideau Street Monday night.
-
Ottawa police investigating Monday morning shooting in ByWard Market
Ottawa police are investigating an early morning shooting in the ByWard Market on Family Day.
Atlantic
-
43-year-old man died after being struck by equipment at Halifax Shipyard: police
The Halifax Regional Police is investigating the death of a 43-year-old man at Irving Shipbuilding.
-
N.S. school evacuated over propane leak: RCMP
The Pictou Landing First Nation School has been evacuated Tuesday morning due to a propane leak.
-
Three Pictou men face drug and weapons offences: N.S. RCMP
Three Pictou, N.S., men are facing drugs and weapons charges after RCMP searched two homes in the town, according to a news release from the force.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener, Ont. man was having mental health crisis when he was killed by police, says family
The family says they called police to bring the man to hospital, instead they killed him.
-
Three people displaced after fire at Kitchener affordable housing complex
Kitchener Fire says three people have been displaced after a fire at an apartment complex in Kitchener over the weekend.
-
'Is there anything we can do about it? No': Waterloo Region restaurants brace for alcohol excise tax
Waterloo Region restaurants are bracing for the highest federal alcohol excise tax in 40 years.
Vancouver
-
RCMP recommend criminal charge in fatal 2021 crane collapse in Kelowna, B.C.
Mounties are recommending a charge of criminal negligence causing death after a 2021 crane collapse killed five people in downtown Kelowna, B.C.
-
Trudeau announces $2B in fed loans for BC Builds program
Ottawa is kicking in an extra $2 billion in financing for the recently announced BC Builds program, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.
-
Are you a Ukrainian who moved to Canada as a refugee? We want to hear from you
CTVNews.ca wants to hear from Ukrainian refugees and family members about their experiences with Canada's emergency visa program.How are you finding life in Canada? What do you wish you knew before you moved here?
Vancouver Island
-
RCMP recommend criminal charge in fatal 2021 crane collapse in Kelowna, B.C.
Mounties are recommending a charge of criminal negligence causing death after a 2021 crane collapse killed five people in downtown Kelowna, B.C.
-
Trudeau announces $2B in fed loans for BC Builds program
Ottawa is kicking in an extra $2 billion in financing for the recently announced BC Builds program, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.
-
Lisa Beare fills B.C. portfolio vacated by Selina Robinson, who quit over Gaza remark
British Columbia Premier David Eby has named a new post-secondary education minister to replace Selina Robinson, who recently resigned over comments about the Middle East.