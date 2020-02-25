WINNIPEG -- A city committee is requesting that the McLaren Hotel and Brookside Cemetery be considered to be added to the list of historical sites.

The Hotel, which is located at 554 Main St., opened roughly 110 years ago.

The Property and Development committee said the hotel should become a historical building because of its flat roof and brick structure.

It also listed the ornate stonework, windows in arched openings, modest cornices and ornately finished doors as defining features as grounds for historic designation.

The committee is also wanting the cemetery to be considered a National Historic Site and is looking to apply to Parks Canada to make this happen.

The Brookside Cemetery was first used in 1878 and is the final resting place for more than 11,000 veterans, peacekeepers, and merchant marines, who fought in both World Wars, Korea, Vietnam and beyond.

The committee said if the cemetery was given the designation, it would increase public awareness and create opportunities for funding.