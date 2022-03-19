'They are in the bunker': Russian shelling leaves Winnipeggers worrying for family back in Ukraine

As Russian forces continue the invasion of Ukraine, Winnipeggers with family members in Ukraine are stuck wondering if their loved ones are still alive.

The city of Mariupol is a strategic port city in Ukraine that has taken heavy fire.

Russian shelling has destroyed many buildings in the city, killing countless civilians.

Iryna Latysh, who immigrated to Canada in 2015 on a student visa, hails from Mariupol.

"I was born in that city. A lot of my schoolmates, a lot of their families live there," said Latysh. "Personally, I have my aunt, cousin, my nephew who lives in the city right now."

The news of Russian forces attacking the Mariupol has been devastating for Latysh.

When able to communicate, Latysh's family and friends send updates and photos of the destruction.

"They tell me they are in the bunker, and they can't even go out because there is all the time shooting and bombing, and Russian soldiers can kill kids and women if they see them on the street."

Latysh said the last she heard from her nephew, he was walking 50 kilometres along the coast to safety with his family.

Communication is spotty, though with the internet only intermittently working.

Her father, who lives near Mariupol, wasn't able to message her for almost two weeks.

"In general, you just wake up in the morning hoping you hear your loved one, hoping your relative is alive," said Latysh

Here in Manitoba, the Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC) says it is working hard to get ready for people fleeing Ukraine.

"UCC Manitoba is continuing to work on preparing itself for the influx of Ukrainian people that will be arriving in the next weeks and months," said Ostap Skrypnyk, a volunteer with the UCC.

The organization says there are some challenges for people trying to flee.

Skrypnyk said the visa requirements are proving to be difficult as some people have had to run without their ID and papers.

He also said the online forms are proving to be a problem since people are trying to fill them out on their phones in train stations and hostels.

People like Latysh, who was able to bring her 10-year-old daughter to Canada a year ago, say it is tough to see others struggle to get into the country.

"I feel kind of lucky that my daughter isn't sleeping in a bunker and not seeing this sort of thing, but she communicates with her friends who are also scared," said Latysh.

Latysh added there is also some amount of guilt that comes with being safe.