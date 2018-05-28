

CTV Winnipeg





A group of stuffed animals were left behind at Assiniboine Park after receiving medical treatment from Dr. Goodbear at the 32nd annual Teddy Bears’ Picnic on Sunday.

“They miss their people,” according to a news release from the Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba.

“Please help us reunite them.”

Anyone looking to claim their bear can call 204-787-4400.

Over 40,000 people attended this year’s picnic, which aims to teach kids about health and safety in a way they can understand.

Planning for the 2019 Teddy Bears’ Picnic begins Monday.