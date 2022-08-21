'They're absolutely heartbroken': hospital crisis continues in Lynn Lake
Residents in Lynn Lake are frustrated and heartbroken that they cannot see their loved ones in long-term hospital care who have been transferred an 8 hour drive away to Flin Flon.
The transfer happened on July 29, when the Northern Health Region (NHR) sent out a memo stating that staffing shortages had forced the closure of all long-term care beds at Lynn Lake hospital. The emergency room in the Northern Manitoba community has remained open in the meantime.
Lynn Lake city councillor Victoria Phillips says the transfer was not handled very well, "the families were given 24 hours notice," she said.
"They no longer have visitors because they cannot get to their family members at this point," said Phillips, "There's no bus, and there are no flights if you don't have your own vehicle. So it's a pretty dire situation for everyone involved."
Phillips adds that one of the patients passed away within two weeks of being transferred.
Fred Salter has been married to his wife Alice for 61 years, 34 of which they have spent living in Lynn Lake. "(We've) only separated because of work. Had planned to finish off our life in Lynn Lake," he said.
Salter's wife has dementia. He would visit her very day when she was at nearby Lynn Lake hospital. Now, he can't see her nearly as often.
"I'll probably go see her next week. It's terrible to have to put cost into the equation of visitation, but it is a fact," said Salter, adding that it feels like his arm has been cut off while she's gone.
Phillips says Salter is just one of many Lynn Lake residents who are frustrated by the situation.
"They're absolutely heartbroken," she said, "It’s a two day journey for him to be able to get to see his wife at this point."
Phillips says they still have not been given a date on when patients will be returned. She is in regular contact with NHR, but believes the situation could have been avoided.
"Unfortunately there was no community consultation with anyone," said Phillips. "This is a small community, people band together very quickly in a short amount of time. If they had reached out, I'm sure something could have been done, we could have assisted in some way."
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'This is part of Canada': Sustainability researcher says investment in Nunavut lags behind provinces
A water shortage in Nunavut has prompted the region’s territorial government to declare a state of emergency, leading experts to re-evaluate water infrastructure in areas they say lack necessary funding.
Summit on health care scheduled for Monday between leaders of Ontario, N.S., N.B., P.E.I.
Canada's struggling health-care system will be the topic of discussion as the premiers of Ontario and Nova Scotia meet in Halifax.
Car blast kills daughter of Russian known as 'Putin's brain'
The daughter of a Russian nationalist ideologist who is often referred to as 'Putin's brain' was killed when her car exploded on the outskirts of Moscow, officials said Sunday. The Investigative Committee branch for the Moscow region said the Saturday night blast was caused by a bomb planted in the SUV driven by Daria Dugina.
'I was very uncomfortable': Muslim family told they couldn't swim at Manitoba waterpark due to burkini
A Winnipeg family is looking to raise awareness about burkinis after an incident at a Manitoba water park during which they were told they couldn't enter the pool because of what they were wearing.
Back to school: A look at the COVID-19 rules in place across provinces, territories
As students across Canada gear up to enter what will be their fourth academic year in the pandemic, CTVNews.ca takes a look at what measures will be in place in schools, by province and territory.
Stelter says CNN must hold media accountable as show ends
'Reliable Sources' host Brian Stelter insisted Sunday that he'll still be rooting for CNN even after his show was canceled this week, but stressed that it was important for the network and others to hold the media accountable.
Lopez and Affleck celebrate marriage with friends, family
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said 'I do' again this weekend, this time in front of friends and family in Georgia.
On Ukraine's front line, a fight to save premature babies
Before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February, three hospitals in government-controlled areas of the country's war-torn Donetsk region had facilities to care for premature babies. Now, only the maternity hospital in the coal mining town of Pokrovsk is still operating.
Serbia warns it will protect Kosovo Serbs if NATO doesn't
Serbia's president called on NATO on Sunday to 'do their job' in Kosovo or he says Serbia itself will move to protect its minority in the breakaway province.
Regina
-
Sask. RCMP ask for public assistance in search for 15-year-old boy
The Saskatchewan RCMP is asking the public to be on the lookout for 15-year-old Cord Lagasse of Rosthern, SK.
-
Back to school: A look at the COVID-19 rules in place across provinces, territories
As students across Canada gear up to enter what will be their fourth academic year in the pandemic, CTVNews.ca takes a look at what measures will be in place in schools, by province and territory.
-
'An extraordinary officer': Constable Shelby Patton Memorial Park unveiled in Indian Head
After nearly one year of fundraising, design, and construction, over 500 community members gathered for the grand opening of the Constable Shelby Patton Memorial Park in Indian Head.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP ask for public assistance in search for 15-year-old boy
The Saskatchewan RCMP is asking the public to be on the lookout for 15-year-old Cord Lagasse of Rosthern, SK.
-
Gold for Team Canada after 3-2 OT win over Finland
Canada has won gold at the world junior hockey championship, downing Finland 3-2 in three-on-three overtime.
-
Back to school: A look at the COVID-19 rules in place across provinces, territories
As students across Canada gear up to enter what will be their fourth academic year in the pandemic, CTVNews.ca takes a look at what measures will be in place in schools, by province and territory.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Fatal motor vehicle collision in Hanmer Saturday
Greater Sudbury Police Service received a call shortly after 9 p.m. on Aug. 20 regarding a serious motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck at the intersection of Cote Boulevard and Chenier Street in Hanmer.
-
Car blast kills daughter of Russian known as 'Putin's brain'
The daughter of a Russian nationalist ideologist who is often referred to as 'Putin's brain' was killed when her car exploded on the outskirts of Moscow, officials said Sunday. The Investigative Committee branch for the Moscow region said the Saturday night blast was caused by a bomb planted in the SUV driven by Daria Dugina.
-
'Hate has no home here': North Bay's 2SLGBTQ+ community and allies stand up against hate and intimidation
In the last month and a half, anti-2SLGBTQ+ hate has surged in North Bay, following attacks towards North Bay's 2SLGBTQ+ community.
Edmonton
-
On Ukraine's front line, a fight to save premature babies
Before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February, three hospitals in government-controlled areas of the country's war-torn Donetsk region had facilities to care for premature babies. Now, only the maternity hospital in the coal mining town of Pokrovsk is still operating.
-
Scientists to take 'CAT scan' of B.C. volcano to locate best geothermal energy spots
Scientists are planning a "CAT scan" of a British Columbia volcano to help harness the underground heat that turns rock into magma for renewable energy.
-
Gold for Team Canada after 3-2 OT win over Finland
Canada has won gold at the world junior hockey championship, downing Finland 3-2 in three-on-three overtime.
Toronto
-
4-car crash in Toronto triggers residential gas leak, evacuation
More than a dozen people were evacuated in a west Toronto neighbourhood after a four-car collision caused a significant gas leak in the area Sunday morning.
-
Thunderstorm headed for Toronto could bring up to 50mm of rain
A Sunday afternoon thunderstorm could dump as much as 50mm of rain on Toronto and the surrounding areas and leave “hazardous conditions” in its wake, according to the group that monitors watershed conditions in the area.
-
Toronto man wanted on first-degree murder charge, Canada-wide arrest warrant issued
Police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a Toronto man wanted on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of a 23-year-old woman.
Calgary
-
Man fatally shot in Calgary restaurant early Sunday
A man was shot and killed early Sunday inside a Calgary restaurant.
-
'The most Alberta thing I've ever seen in my life': Country Thunder kicks up some dust downtown
Saturday night, Country Thunder wasn’t confined to the concert area inside the fences at Fort Calgary.
-
Body discovered early Sunday by fire crew in southeast Calgary
A body was discovered early Sunday morning in southeast Calgary.
Montreal
-
Toddler found dead in vehicle at Vaudreuil-Dorion senior's home
A two-year-old boy was found dead in a vehicle Friday afternoon in Vaudreuil-Dorion, a suburb of Greater Montreal. He appeared to have been in the vehicle for several hours before first responders arrived, according to Quebec provincial police. Police said it's possible the boy died because of the heat.
-
A second young Inuk woman has died this week after being struck on a Montreal highway
For the second time this week, a young Inuk woman was struck and killed on a Montreal-area highway in the early hours of the morning.
-
Quebec municipalities federation makes its demands for provincial political parties
On the eve of the provincial election call in Quebec, the Quebec federation of municipalities (FQM) is presenting its demands regarding the main issues in the province's regions.
Ottawa
-
Six storylines to watch in Ottawa's municipal election
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at six storylines to watch during the city of Ottawa's municipal election campaign.
-
Ottawa families prepare for the return to school for new year during COVID-19 pandemic
Families are looking for answers on how to best protect their children from COVID-19, as they get ready to return to the classroom.
-
Eviction watch at St. Brigid's Church and Capital Pride returns with in-person events: Five stories to watch this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia seeking an exemption from federal carbon tax, saying it is doing enough
Premier Tim Houston is asking Ottawa to exempt Nova Scotia from the national carbon tax, saying the federal government's signature bid to reduce greenhouse gas emissions amounts to "punishing" the province.
-
With new nurses on the way, N.B. hospital hopes to expand ER hours
On Thursday, Horizon Health interim president and CEO Margaret Melanson said five new registered nurses have been hired to work at the hospital, thanks to a recruitment partnership with the Sackville community.
-
Ownership group ecstatic as Sintra takes home Gold Cup and Saucer
The crowd was going absolutely wild as Sintra and driver Anthony MacDonald crossed the finish line in Charlottetown early Sunday morning, well ahead of the second horse, winning the coveted 63rd Gold Cup and Saucer.
Kitchener
-
A tragic child’s death, a sanctioned encampment site and multiple fires: Top stories of the week
A family that recently moved from Waterloo Region is remembering the life of their nine-year-old boy after the search for him came to a tragic end.
-
Migrant worker’s death prompts advocacy calls for full and permanent immigration status
Working conditions of migrant farm workers have come into focus following the death of a migrant worker while operating heavy equipment at a southern Ontario farm last week.
-
Code red issued in Guelph as no ambulances available
On Saturday afternoon there were no ambulances available in Guelph or Wellington County as the Guelph-Wellington Paramedics declared a code red.
Vancouver
-
10 injured, 2 reportedly killed after driver crashes into West Vancouver wedding
Ten people were hospitalized and two others reportedly died after a driver crashed into a wedding party in West Vancouver Saturday night.
-
Merritt ER the latest to close due to limited staff availability
Emergency room closures in the B.C. Interior continued this weekend, with Nicola Valley Hospital in Merritt the latest to shut down due to lack of staff.
-
Scientists to take 'CAT scan' of B.C. volcano to locate best geothermal energy spots
Scientists are planning a "CAT scan" of a British Columbia volcano to help harness the underground heat that turns rock into magma for renewable energy.
Vancouver Island
-
Missing Victoria man last heard from 2 weeks ago, police say
Police in Victoria are asking the public for help locating a missing man last heard from two weeks ago.
-
Feds contributing $3.4M for new community hall for Vancouver Island First Nation
A Vancouver Island First Nation will receive $3.4 million from the federal government to support the construction of a new community hall.
-
Scientists to take 'CAT scan' of B.C. volcano to locate best geothermal energy spots
Scientists are planning a "CAT scan" of a British Columbia volcano to help harness the underground heat that turns rock into magma for renewable energy.