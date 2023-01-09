'They're burning': activist wants city to do better job getting vacant homes back in use
One inner city activist says the city needs to do a better job of getting vacant city-owned properties back in use, and prevent them from burning down.
An empty lot on Alexander Avenue was the site of a vacant house fire last year. At the time, the property was owned by the City of Winnipeg.
"It's a problem because number one they're burning," said Sel Burrows, a community activist in the inner city.
Changes to a city a bylaw making their way through city hall would see owners of vacant buildings charged the costs of fighting fires in the empty dwellings should a blaze happen on their property.
It is a move aimed at getting the owners to better secure their sites to prevent arson.
"We have to have a stronger tough-as-nails approach," said Coun. Sherri Rollins, chair of the city's property committee.
While most are privately owned, the city has taken the title of some properties in some cases because of derelict landlords or a failure to pay property taxes.
There have been fires in some of those homes. Between 2019 and 2022, there were five fires in city-owned vacant houses.
"Who pays when a city-owned vacant house requires the fire department to go?" Burrows questioned.
He says the city needs to take possession of the problem homes faster and dispose of them sooner for redevelopment.
"These houses, which could be housing people in low-rental housing, are burning and being destroyed," he said.
However, that may be easier said than done.
On Monday, the city's property committee heard the court process can hold up plans for the city to take vacant houses. Homeowners are given up to three years to pay taxes in arrears to ensure the city doesn't end up taking a large stock of homes through the tax sale process
"It's supposed to be an incentive for people to pay their taxes, so there is the danger there. It's meant to be a balance we need to find," Gord Chappell, the acting manager of the city's real estate and land development, told the property committee on Monday.
The city says of the 500 vacant houses being monitored for bylaw compliance – like having the windows properly boarded – only nine are currently owned by the city.
Of those, one has been conditionally sold and four are for sale. The remaining four are being prepared for a sale.
"Some of these buildings don't have any market value, so they're sitting on inventory for a while," said Chappell. "We've got them listed."
CTV News asked the city who would pay in the case of a fire at a city-owned vacant property. The city was not able to respond by deadline.
As for when the changes to the city's bylaw could be put in place, city council is set to vote on them later this month.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Government delay in purchasing F-35 'severely' impacted RCAF: MacKay
While Canada may have finally committed to buying a fleet of F-35 fighter jets after a yearslong saga, a former Conservative cabinet minister argues it comes at a time when the country needs, and could have had, these aircraft much sooner.
'I'm just lost': Husband of woman who died following lengthy wait at N.S. hospital speaks out
The husband of a 37-year-old woman who died in a Nova Scotia hospital after waiting hours for care is sharing his story as provincial politicians demand answers from the government.
'Spare' but not stingy: takeaways from Prince Harry's memoir
From the book's opening citation of William Faulkner, to Prince Harry's passionate bond with his wife Meghan, you could almost call the Duke of Sussex's memoir 'The Americanization of Prince Harry.'
Loss of pollinators causing more than 400,000 early deaths a year: study
A recent study says pollination loss may be leading to hundreds of thousands of excess deaths worldwide as supplies of healthy food become less plentiful.
Alberta ready to pursue health-care reforms without federal money, premier says
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she's not waiting for federal money to reform her province's health-care system.
Cyberattacks increased 20 per cent in Canada last year: IT security company
Recent data published by Check Point Software, an IT security company, indicates that global cyberattacks increased by 38 per cent in 2022 compared to the previous year, with North America seeing 52 per cent rise.
DOJ reviewing potentially classified docs at Biden centre
The Justice Department is reviewing a batch of potentially classified documents found in the Washington office space of President Joe Biden's former institute, the White House said Monday.
MPs calling minister, airlines, and passengers to testify as part of holiday travel chaos study
The House of Commons committee that handles transportation issues has agreed to launch a special study into the treatment of air and rail passengers this holiday season and will be calling on officials from the major airlines and Via Rail, as well as Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, to testify.
Canada ends years-long search for new fighter jet with deal to buy F-35s
Canada's years-long search for new fighter jets came full circle on Monday as Defence Minister Anita Anand officially confirmed the planned purchase of a fleet of F-35s to replace the Royal Canadian Air Force's aging CF-18s.
Regina
-
SHA wants to get rid of 559 pallets worth of expired hand sanitizer
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is looking to get rid of 559 pallets of expired hand sanitizer.
-
Two charged in rural Sask. vehicle, weapon thefts: RCMP
White Butte RCMP have charged two Regina men in connection to thefts of vehicles and weapons in rural areas outside the city.
-
More Taco Bells could open in Sask. as part of 200-restaurant expansion plan
Taco Bell could be adding more restaurants in Saskatchewan as the result of a new countrywide expansion plan.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. couples return home after Sinaloa cartel violence interrupts trip
Two couples from Spiritwood have returned home from Mexico after having their trip interrupted by cartel violence.
-
'I've outrun the odd train': Safe rail crossing is being presented to Saskatoon council Tuesday
Keeping pedestrians safe in Pleasant Hill is the goal of a proposed pedestrian walkway over the rail tracks being presented to council this week.
-
Newest ideas and technology on display at Western Canadian Crop Production Show
Prairieland Park is playing host to the 40th annual Western Canadian Crop Production Show this week, with the newest ideas and technology as well as eco-friendly and cost effective products being showcased.
Northern Ontario
-
Northeastern Ontario man killed in crash between train and farm tractor
An 80-year-old man was killed in a crash involving a train and a farm tractor on Highway 522 south of North Bay over the weekend, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
Police investigating death of two-year-old child in Gravenhurst
Provincial police are investigating the death of a two-year-old child in Gravenhurst.
-
Timmins girl, 12, charged with trafficking, assault, probation violations
A young person in Timmins is facing several charges after a taxi driver was assaulted Jan. 7 at a local mall.
Edmonton
-
What you need to know about Alberta's $100 per month affordability payments
At a press conference on Monday, the government announced details of affordability payments coming to some Albertans.
-
'It will be an emotional moment': Edmonton to erect new $6M gate to Chinatown
From the imported Chinese tiles, to its decorative dragons and lucky lion statues, the Harbin Gate stood as a meaningful symbol of friendship and belonging in Chinatown for 30 years.
-
Family hopes billboards provide answers in fatal hit-and-run
A billboard campaign in Red Deer has been launched by family members of a cyclist killed last year to help find the driver who hit her and then left her to die.
Toronto
-
Some Toronto residents say they wait up to 24 hours for police after 911 calls
Sergio de Ilzarbe came home from his Christmas holidays to find his window smashed in and part of his home ransacked.
-
Ontario couple weds in hospital lobby after life-saving brain surgery
An Ontario couple recently tied the knot at an unconventional wedding venue – a hospital lobby.
-
Toronto actor told to repay almost $24,000 in COVID-19 pandemic benefits
At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government rushed billions of dollars in benefits to help Canadians deal with the financial impact of it.
Calgary
-
Alberta minister calls out Ottawa on Moraine Lake's no-parking policy
A provincial cabinet minister has called out the federal government about Parks Canada's decision to introduce restrictions on a popular hiking site in Banff National Park.
-
'No end to this hardship': Some Calgarians, critics say affordability payment plan not enough
The Alberta government has announced more details on its plan to give out $600 to parents and seniors in the province, but some Calgarians say the money doesn't go far enough.
-
Trio of cougars spotted wandering along the Ghost River
A rare wildlife sighting has been captured on camera near a conference and retreat centre along the Ghost River.
Montreal
-
'Unacceptable': Parti Quebecois slams CF Montreal for hiring Sandro Grande
The Parti Quebecois (PQ) is denouncing the hiring of Sandro Grande as the CF Montreal's new head coach of the reserve team over his past anti-sovereigntist comments about the 2012 attempted assassination of the party's former leader, Pauline Marois.
-
City plans to crack down on vacant storefronts along Montreal's St-Laurent Blvd.
The City of Montreal wants to do something about all the empty buildings and vacant lots along St-Laurent Blvd. with a new bylaw to crack down on building owners.
-
Kraken win fifth straight by dumping Canadiens 4-0
The Seattle Kraken continued their perfect start to 2023 with a 4-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday.
Ottawa
-
O-Train service will remain disrupted Tuesday morning
Transit riders can expect that Line 1 service and R1 service will be the same Tuesday morning as it was on Monday, with trains running in loops in the west and east ends of the line and R1 bus service between the east end and downtown.
-
Mayor defends hiring firm employing former OC Transpo head to help fix LRT
Ottawa's mayor is defending the city's decision to hire a firm that employs the former head of OC Transpo to help fix the LRT system's latest problems.
-
Ottawa family still waiting for home damaged by derecho to be repaired
The Shu family in the west end has faced immense challenges over the past eight months as they've waited for their home, damaged by the derecho storm last May, to be repaired.
Atlantic
-
'I'm just lost': Husband of woman who died following lengthy wait at N.S. hospital speaks out
The husband of a 37-year-old woman who died in a Nova Scotia hospital after waiting hours for care is sharing his story as provincial politicians demand answers from the government.
-
Man killed in Spryfield was shot while committing home invasion: Halifax police
A man who was killed in the Spryfield area of Halifax last week was shot while he was committing a home invasion, according to Halifax Regional Police.
-
'It just broke my heart': 75-year-old man with dementia waits 8 hours in ambulance
The Vautour family, from Richibucto, N.B., is speaking out about the current health-care system after their father and husband waited eight hours to be unloaded at Stella Maris De Kent Hospital on Sunday.
Kitchener
-
-
Encampment residents concerned after removal notices left on some tents
People living in an encampment on Roos Island in Kitchener’s Victoria Park are fearful their tents could be removed this week, despite reassurances from the city that won’t happen.
-
Prince Harry's memoir generating buzz in Waterloo region
Prince Harry’s highly-anticipated autobiography 'Spare' hits store shelves Tuesday morning and the book is already generating a lot of buzz thanks to bombshell interviews Harry has done to promote the memoir.
Vancouver
-
Man planning to sell heroin, meth from Vancouver storefront hopes to save lives
With B.C. poised to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of hard drugs, one man wants to open a store in Vancouver where people can buy a clean supply of substances like heroin, meth, and cocaine.
-
Sea sponge found in Howe Sound could help treat COVID-19, UBC researchers say
Researchers at the University of British Columbia have made a remarkable discovery that could potentially help save lives around the world.
-
Surrey man charged in fatal stabbing of wife in December makes court appearance
Navinder Gill made a brief, virtual appearance in Surrey Provincial Court on Monday morning before his second degree murder case was adjourned to allow more time for disclosure.
Vancouver Island
-
Fatal house fire in Comox, B.C., believed to be accidental
Investigators now say an explosion and fire that claimed the lives of two people in Comox, B.C., on Friday afternoon was accidental, possibly caused by smoking cigarettes or portable heaters.
-
Alcohol may have been factor in fatal crash near Parksville, B.C.
RCMP say alcohol may have played a role in a serious crash that killed one man near Parksville, B.C., on Friday.
-
Woman missing from Nanaimo may be with 'individuals of questionable character,' police say
Mounties are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 34-year-old woman who is missing from Nanaimo, B.C. Amanda Schilling has not been seen or heard from since Dec. 26. She was reported missing to the Nanaimo RCMP on Friday.