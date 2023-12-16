'They're so happy': Holiday hampers delivered to hundreds

It was a day of delivering holiday cheer as hundreds of Winnipeg families received gift hampers thanks to Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre.

Volunteers gathered at R.B. Russell Vocational School Saturday morning to load up more than 400 boxes for families in need.

It’s the 23rd year of the centre's hamper drive, as Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata asks community members, local businesses, and sponsors to give back in order to improve food security for Winnipeg families in need.

"We started last night by taping up 400 boxes," said Margaret MacKinnon, human resources manager for Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata. "Pratts delivered the non-perishables, so we packed box two with the non-perishables, we were here until about 8:30 p.m."

Recipient families each receive two boxes, one with non-perishable items and gifts, and another with perishable items - such as turkeys - to be enjoyed this holiday season.

"Everything in those two boxes makes Christmas dinner," said MacKinnon. "So we have a total of 200 families and 489 children that will be getting gifts today."

Money for the hampers was raised through corporate sponsors like Bell MTS, and through donations garnered from the community.

MacKinnon said they've never had more requests for hampers, and have had to turn people away this year.

"People are calling, 'can we register for a hamper?'" she said. "So this past week has been really difficult because of so many families calling, wanting to know if they could get a hamper and then having to say 'no.'"

Hampers were delivered to families in need across Winnipeg Saturday afternoon. MacKinnon said it’s a very emotional experience.

"They're so happy, so excited, their kids are so excited," she said. "You cannot describe how you've helped that family, how you made those kids so happy that they're going to have a present."