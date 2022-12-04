'They're super beautiful': vintage Barbies donated to kids in need

A nostalgic donation to a charitable organization is helping kids in need have a happy holiday season.

Makegooders has been taking second-hand book and toy donations and finding new owners for them since 2019. "We clean them up, we fix the toys if they're broken, and we repackage them in these beautiful gift bags, and we donate them to local organizations that work directly with kids in need," said founder Whitney Morrison.

Despite a pandemic-induced interruption in service, Makegooders has made and donated gift bags to non-profits like the Immigrant Centre, the Boys and Girls Club, and Rossbrook House.

Last Christmas, the group made gift bags for NorWest Co-op on Alexander which were so well received, they're doing it again. "They wanted 100 bags for kids between the ages of six and 12," said Morrison.

Some of the kids receiving the gift bags this year will get an added bonus. "Thanks to Leanne and her aunt, we have all of these really cool vintage Barbies that have never been opened," said Morrison. "They're super beautiful, and so some kids are going to have some really neat toys on top of the usual stuff that we send out."

20 vintage dolls were donated by Leanne Hildebrand on behalf of her aunt, who she said absolutely loved them.

"She really enjoyed collecting them and going to doll shows with my grandmother, the two of them were quite close," she said. "After my grandmother died, she still kept the dolls because she enjoyed them, but also because she wanted to honour the memory of the time they spent enjoying it together."

Hildebrand said her aunt was downsizing and asked her to find a new home for the Barbies.

"She said 'can you look to make use of them,' and so I looked around, I did some research and came across Makegooders on I think Facebook," said Hildebrand.

She liked what the organization was doing. "In terms of not having to purchase and consume more … when I was reading about Makegooders that really made sense to me because that’s certainly the philosophy we try to live by in our own house," she said.

Hildebrand feels good about the donation. "I think that the dolls, if they could speak, would be quite thrilled that they're having a second life, and that they're finding good homes to make some kids happy this time of year."

And while she is excited to be delivering the gift bags this week, Morrison is already preparing for next year.

"I'm happy to take your stuff, I'll pick it up from you or you can drop it off, and yeah, we'll fulfill more orders in 2023."