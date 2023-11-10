'They're very big': group of bison spotted on the loose in southern Manitoba

A herd of bison were on the loose in southern Manitoba this week, turning heads near a small community.

RCMP said it started Monday afternoon, when officers came across several bison that had gotten out.

"At approximately 2:30 p.m., St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP officers were en route to a call for service, when they came across several bison that had gotten out of their fenced-in area and were getting close to the road," said RCMP in an email to CTV News.

"The officers attended their call, and once they were done returned to the area, which was on Highway 405 between Ile des Chenes and Lorette to try and get them back to a safe area."

Mounties say there were around seven or eight bison on the loose, which they tried to herd back into the enclosure. When the bison wouldn't cooperate, officers tracked down their owner who got them back into the fenced area.

However, it appears the bison continue to get outside the fence. Ile des Chenes resident Stacey Michalopoulos told CTV News she's seen the group of bison near her home three times this week.

"They're pretty cool actually, but I was a little shocked because it took me a second," she said. "They weren’t on the road, but they were trying to make the great escape there."

Michalopoulos was aware there was a bison ranch in the area when she moved to Ile des Chenes last year, but hadn't seen any for the first six months or so.

She said she saw a group of bison wandering outside the fence three days in a row, on Nov. 7, 8 and 9.

"The last time I saw them it was just one that had escaped, and it looked like the rest were about to follow," Michalopoulos said. "It looks like as soon as they figure out that one got free, the rest of them look like they want to follow."

Michalopoulos isn't sure how the bison keep getting out. "From what I saw too, they had electric fences, there does look to be an actual physical fence as well, but they keep getting out," she said.

She's not concerned for her own safety, but Michalopoulos is worried about the bison getting too close to the highway.

"I do sometimes think about what it would be like in the evening because they're not as easy to spot, and they're pretty big."

RCMP said they have responded to similar incidents in the last few years involving horses and cows.

Michalopoulos won't forget the encounter anytime soon. "They're pretty cool to see in person," she said. "They're very big."