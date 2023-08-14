‘They’ve changed his path of life’: Family looking for answers after Winnipeg man left in coma

The family of a Winnipeg man is looking for answers after an assault last month left him in a coma.

Cheryl Rondeau says her brother, Bradley Smith, was a victim of an assault on July 7.

“He was assaulted by what we've been told is three gentlemen, three with boards,” she said. “We don’t know why.”

According to Winnipeg police, the assault occurred outside of the McLaren Hotel on Main Street, where Bradley was living. He suffered head injuries from the assault and was taken to hospital in unstable condition. According to Rondeau, Bradleyslipped into a coma three days after the assault.

“They've altered Brad's life for the remainder of his time here. He'll never be the same person ever again,” Rondeau said. “They made those choices, and they’ve changed his path of life.”

"I don't know what my father's going to be like when he wakes up, and that's a scary thing," said Alysha Smith, Bradley's daughter.

Alysha added, “It doesn't seem to make sense. He's a harmless person. He would never hurt a fly. He's a very outgoing person so for someone to do this, it makes no sense.”

No arrests have been made, but Winnipeg police believe there were numerous people in or around the area who have information about the assault.

"Ultimately all we really want as a family is for someone to be held accountable for what did happen to Brad," Rondeau said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Winnipeg police.