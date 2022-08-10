'They want to honour the music': Teenage Head continues tour after guitarist's death

Canadian punk rock band Teenage Head will continue their tour, including a stop in Winnipeg next week, after the death of guitarist Gord Lewis last weekend.

Lewis was found dead in his apartment on Sunday. The cause is being investigated by local police.

Jonathan Lewis, 41, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with his death. Lewis' family confirmed to CTV News that Jonathan was his son.

But the previously scheduled Teenage Head tour will go on, according to Pyramid Cabaret manager David McKeigan.

"The family has talked about it, the band has talked about it. They want to do the tour in memory of Gord and they want to honour the music," he said, adding that Headstones guitarist Trent Carr will play lead guitar on the tour.

Teenage Head will be in Winnipeg on Thursday, August 18, at the Pyramid, the doors open at 7:00 p.m. The venue is also planning to pay tribute to the late guitarist before the show.

"We'll also be showing 'In Your Face,' the documentary that was made about Teenage Head," said McKeigan, "actually, a scene was from the Pyramid on their last tour, that made that documentary, so we'll show that earlier."

McKeigan says opening act Chernobyl Wolves are also looking forward to the show. "It's a tough time, and they think it's best to just get out and keep moving on. They thought that Gord would like that."