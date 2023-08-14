Third arrested following West End homicide: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a third man in connection with the stabbing death of a 50-year-old man earlier this month.
Nehemiah Jarren Fehr, 22, was arrested on Aug. 10 and has been charged with second-degree murder following the death of George Demos, 50, on Aug. 5.
Demos was found suffering from stab wounds in a back alley in the 200 block of Furby Street. He died from his injuries in hospital. His death was the 20th homicide in Winnipeg in 2023.
Police previously charged 23-year-old Jonathan Michael Gladue and a 17-year-old male with second-degree murder in Demos’ death.
Investigators say they don’t anticipate any more arrests.
All three remain in custody and charges have not been proven in court.
During the investigation, police said approximately two hours before the murder on Aug. 5, one of the suspects was involved in a confrontation with a group of seven people (two men and five women) at a fast-food drive-through on Portage Avenue and Sherbrook Street.
Anyone with information or video footage related to the altercation or homicide is asked to call police at 204-986-6508.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario elementary and secondary teachers call for strike vote this fall amid stalled bargaining
Most Ontario elementary and secondary teachers are calling for a strike vote in the fall in an effort to push stalled bargaining with the provincial government forward.
COVID: Study shows impact of hybrid immunity in Canada
A new report shedding light on how the pandemic impacted Canada has found high immunity levels among the population --- but amid speculation that a new COVID-19 variant descended from the Omicron strain could cause a spike in infections, should Canadians be concerned?
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott set to wed
After dating for four years, Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are engaged to be married. The Canadian 'Physical' star and the 'Property Brothers' host announced the news in a joint Instagram post on Monday.
How to access CTV News as Meta blocks news from platforms in Canada
Canadians who follow CTV News on Facebook and Instagram may have noticed they’ve been blocked from viewing the latest news after the passing of Bill C-18. But you can continue to access our award-winning and trusted content by visiting our digital platforms directly, as well as downloading the CTV News app, signing up for alerts on news that matters to you, and more.
Ikea Trippevals and Hoppvals cellular blinds recalled due to choking hazard for children
Health Canada has issued a recall notice for Ikea’s Trippevals and Hoppvals cellular blinds, warning that the products pose choking hazard to children.
A climate connection to Alberta wildfires? Smith says most in province caused by humans
In an interview with CTV National News Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Omar Sachedina, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith would not say whether Canada's historic wildfire season is connected to climate change.
Passenger arrested after flight from Australia to Malaysia returns to Sydney in 'emergency incident'
An airline flight from Australia to Malaysia returned on Monday to Sydney, where a passenger was arrested hours later in what police described as an emergency incident.
Evacuation orders for parts of Northwest Territories; residents airlifted away from threat of wildfires
The Government of the Northwest Territories issued insistent warnings on Monday advising residents to evacuate Hay River, Enterprise, K’atl’odeeche First Nation, Fort Smith and surrounding areas as wildfires spread near the communities.
Convicted murderer in his 80s walks away from N.B. prison, is recaptured by staff
A convicted murderer in his 80s 'walked away' from the N.B. minimum security Dorchester Penitentiary and was recaptured over the weekend, Correctional Service Canada said.
Regina
-
Four Regina city councillors look to declare a 'houselessness emergency'
A group of four Regina city councillors are putting forward a motion to declare a "houselessness emergency" at its next meeting.
-
Harvest in Saskatchewan beginning ahead of schedule
Odds are if you haven’t already – you’ll be seeing a lot of combines on Saskatchewan fields soon. Many producers are seeing an earlier harvest this year.
-
Kindersley teen killed in single vehicle rollover
A 16-year-old teen from Kindersley was killed over the weekend following a single vehicle rollover.
Saskatoon
-
Engineer who designed doomed rural bridge can resume work in Sask. later this year
An engineer who designed a doomed bridge in rural Saskatchewan can resume practicing later this year as long as he's not working on a similar structure.
-
Saskatoon police searching for 47-year-old missing for more than a month
Saskatoon police are searching for a man who has been missing for more than a month.
-
Sask. couple wins $100,000 in Lotto Max draw
A Crystal Springs woman decided to check her lottery tickets while getting gas and discovered a financial windfall was in store for her family.
Northern Ontario
-
Victims identified in Kirkland Lake's most recent double homicide
On Tuesday residents of Kirkland Lake were shocked to learn two people had died in the second double homicide in less than two weeks, Saturday Ontario Provincial Police confirmed the victims’ identities.
-
Ontario elementary and secondary teachers call for strike vote this fall amid stalled bargaining
Most Ontario elementary and secondary teachers are calling for a strike vote in the fall in an effort to push stalled bargaining with the provincial government forward.
-
Impaired drivers keep northern Ont. police busy
Impaired drivers have been keeping members of the Ontario Provincial Police in northern Ontario busy in recent days.
Edmonton
-
Tasty auction tale ends as Edmonton-based restaurant chain buys Alberta donair costume
An Edmonton-based donair and poutine chain is the new owner of a donair costume, winning an auction by an Alberta government surplus site.
-
Evacuation orders for parts of Northwest Territories; residents airlifted away from threat of wildfires
The Government of the Northwest Territories issued insistent warnings on Monday advising residents to evacuate Hay River, Enterprise, K’atl’odeeche First Nation, Fort Smith and surrounding areas as wildfires spread near the communities.
-
Alberta premier offers up contradictory versions for imposed wind and solar pause
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has offered conflicting explanations for why her government put a temporary ban on large wind and solar energy projects.
Toronto
-
Newborn acquired infection after being fed stranger's breast milk in Toronto NICU
While under neonatal intensive care last summer, an Ontario family's premature baby suffered low oxygen levels and acquired an infection after being fed a stranger's breast milk — but, ultimately, it was a lack of communication from the Toronto area hospitals' staff that has "forever shattered" the family's trust, they say.
-
One person dead after fire in Toronto west end
One person has died after a fire in Toronto’s west end on Monday evening.
-
Ontario elementary and secondary teachers call for strike vote this fall amid stalled bargaining
Most Ontario elementary and secondary teachers are calling for a strike vote in the fall in an effort to push stalled bargaining with the provincial government forward.
Calgary
-
Calgary man identified as victim of weekend shooting outside Market Mall
Calgary police say the brazen shooting death of a man outside a busy northwest shopping centre this weekend is believed to be targeted.
-
Armed robbery at Calgary consignment store leads to meth bust
Three people are facing charges in an armed robbery at a Calgary consignment store that led to more than $27,000 worth of meth being seized.
-
Tasty auction tale ends as Edmonton-based restaurant chain buys Alberta donair costume
An Edmonton-based donair and poutine chain is the new owner of a donair costume, winning an auction by an Alberta government surplus site.
Montreal
-
Montreal-area man recounts his family's escape from Maui wildfires
The Carpinteyro family from Montreal's South Shore was visiting Hawaii for the fourth time in late June. But on their last day, they found themselves in the middle of the town of Lahaina, a resort beach-front vacation spot, as it went up in flames on Aug. 8.
-
Police arrest second suspect in Ontario in Claudia Iacono killing
Montreal Police (SPVM) say they've arrested a second suspect from Ontario in connection with the shooting death of Claudia Iacono, who was gunned down in her car in the Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (CDN-NDG) borough on May 16.
-
Water management to cost Montreal billions as city seeks public's input
Aging infrastructure, climate change and population growth are putting Montreal's water resources under considerable pressure. Faced with the magnitude of the issues at stake and the investments planned, the city is launching a public consultation on the future of water on its territory.
Ottawa
-
Ottawans reminisce about the 2003 blackout 20 years to the day
It's been two decades since Ottawa experienced its largest blackout on Aug. 14, 2003. The massive power outage, stretching from Ontario to Illinois, left the capital in darkness.
-
Homeowners in one Ottawa neighbourhood at risk of losing insurance after yet another flood
Residents on Adams Avenue in Ottawa say they're worried they could no longer be eligible for insurance because of repeated floods.
-
He rescued her when she was 3 in 1944, now, the two meet in Ottawa for the first time since then
In a moment that was almost 80 years in the making, a 98-year-old Ottawa veteran reunited this weekend with the girl he rescued when she was just three years old in Holland during the Second World War.
Atlantic
-
'It just doesn't make sense': Question raised after inmate walks away from federal prison
He wasn't gone for very long, but a convicted murderer walked away from the minimum security unit at the Dorchester Penitentiary in New Brunswick on Saturday afternoon.
-
Critics dump on Halifax's 'ditch tax' in aftermath of flash flooding
Homeowners in Nova Scotia are angry about having to pay a 'ditch tax' despite the recent floods in the province causing damage to many of the culverts in affected areas, which is yet to be repaired for many.
-
European earwigs thriving in the Maritimes this summer
A Nova Scotia zoologist says this summer the Maritimes has a higher number of earwigs than the region has seen in nearly 40 years.
Kitchener
-
18-year-old killed in downtown Kitchener shooting identified by family
A Kitchener family is mourning the loss of their son as police continue to search for his suspected killer.
-
Driver dead after collision near Elmira
Waterloo regional police say a driver is dead after a fatal collision in Woolwich Township just south of Elmira.
-
Alleged impaired driver charged after going the wrong way on Hwy. 401, causing head-on crash: OPP
A driver has been charged after a serious head-on crash on Highway 401 at Guelph Line led to complete westbound highway closure Monday morning.
Vancouver
-
Robot servers In Metro Vancouver restaurants get mixed reviews
While one restaurant in Metro Vancouver has "fired" robot servers in favour of human ones, another says they work well and that their novelty attracts customers.
-
B.C. woman says bus driver threatened to refuse service unless she put on a jacket
Catie Alvarez is left feeling outraged and degraded after a recent encounter with a bus driver.
-
$19.8M for a Pender Island mansion with working farm and vineyard
A custom-designed waterfront mansion on Pender Island has just hit the market for $19,800,000 and it comes with a sprawling 105-acre property – impeccably maintained by a live-in caretaker named Terry.
Vancouver Island
-
New south Langford elementary school receives an Indigenous name
In south Langford on Monday, reconciliation was on full display as a naming ceremony took place on the site of what will soon become School District 62’s newest elementary school.
-
Body of 49-year-old woman recovered from lake near Victoria
Police divers have recovered the body of a 49-year-old woman who drowned Saturday in Thetis Lake Regional Park, near Victoria.
-
Canadian warships depart for Indo-Pacific operation, fulfilling promise to increase naval presence in region
The Canadian military is delivering on its promise to increase the number of warships deployed annually to the Indo-Pacific region from two ships to three, starting this summer.