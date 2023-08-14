Third arrested following West End homicide: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a third man in connection with the stabbing death of a 50-year-old man earlier this month.

Nehemiah Jarren Fehr, 22, was arrested on Aug. 10 and has been charged with second-degree murder following the death of George Demos, 50, on Aug. 5.

Demos was found suffering from stab wounds in a back alley in the 200 block of Furby Street. He died from his injuries in hospital. His death was the 20th homicide in Winnipeg in 2023.

Police previously charged 23-year-old Jonathan Michael Gladue and a 17-year-old male with second-degree murder in Demos’ death.

Investigators say they don’t anticipate any more arrests.

All three remain in custody and charges have not been proven in court.

During the investigation, police said approximately two hours before the murder on Aug. 5, one of the suspects was involved in a confrontation with a group of seven people (two men and five women) at a fast-food drive-through on Portage Avenue and Sherbrook Street.

Anyone with information or video footage related to the altercation or homicide is asked to call police at 204-986-6508.