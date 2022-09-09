Third suspect arrested in connection with robberies involving elderly women

Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a third person in connection with a string of violent robberies involving elderly women earlier this year.

Police were originally investigating five incidents between July and August 2022, where elderly women had their purses stolen from them, and in some incidents their credit cards were also used.

On Aug. 14, police arrested a 25-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man in connection with the incidents.

The woman was charged with 12 offences, while the man faced 21 offences.

As the investigation continued, police learned of a third suspect and they were arrested on Sept. 7.

The suspect, a 20-year-old man from Winnipeg, has been charged with robbery, use of credit card, and possessing property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He was released on an undertaking.

The 23-year-old man is also facing another robbery charge related to one of the reported purse snatchings.