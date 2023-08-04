Third suspect charged with manslaughter in Winnipeg homicide

The Winnipeg Police Service has charged a third suspect in connection with an October 2022 homicide in city’s Elmwood neighbourhood.

On Wednesday, officers arrested Justin Simeon Joseph Morris, a 33-year-old man from Split Lake, Man. He has been charged with manslaughter in connection with death of 47-year-old William ‘Billy’ Markowski.

Morris was taken into custody.

Markowski was killed in a shooting on Oct. 31, 2022 in the100 block of Johnson Avenue West.

Morris is the third suspect to be arrested for this incident.

Police previously charged Toni Emma Ruddell and Christian Flett with second-degree murder. Ruddell and Flett, who are both from Winnipeg, were arrested in Alberta after fleeing to Edmonton.

The charges against all three suspects have not been proven in court.

The Homicide Unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.