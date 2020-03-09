WINNIPEG -- Bears who invade Sicily, talking dogs in Latvia and a magical canoe will all grace the screen at a children’s film festival in Winnipeg.

Freeze Frame International Film Festival for Kids of All Ages is rolling out the red carpet in Winnipeg from March 8 to 11.

This year, the festival is showing eight films and two documentaries. Screenings take place at the Franco-Manitoban Cultural Centre, and tickets are available at the door.

"I basically choose the best films for children from around the world for different ages," said Pascal Boutroy, artistic director of Freeze Frame. "Really nice little films for the young kids and more challenging for the older ones."

Here is a list of the films that will be featured at the festival:

Jabob, Mimmi and the Talking Dogs

Pachamama

Supa Modo

Team Marco

The Club of Ugly Children

Tito and the Birds

Too Far Away

Tales of the Land and Sea

"This year, we have more animation. There are several really good animation films," said Boutroy.

To help with the costs, which stops some kids from seeing movies, Freeze Frame has made the opening and closing screenings free.

The festival also offers workshops and programs throughout the year, and has brought in Jocelyn Forgues, a Francophone writer-director, to hold special acting workshops for school classes.

Movie trailers and more information can be found online.