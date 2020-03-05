WINNIPEG -- An iconic downtown building, which has sat empty for more than a decade, is now ready for new life.

Originally built in 1895, the Masonic Temple, which sits at the corner of Ellice Avenue and Donald Street, has undergone extensive renovations.

Restauranteur Peter Ginakes bought the building with his business partner in 2004.

The interior has been gutted and rebuilt, but the exterior has been restored to maintain its original style.

Ginakes said he’s excited for the new opportunities that exist within the building's three levels.

“I envision a theatre on the third floor. I envision an event centre and then casual dining or it could be a restaurant, offices, it could be mixed-use at the same time offices. But it’s built, this is built for another 100 years,” he said.

The 125-year-old building was home to the Masons for its first 74 years.

- All photos were provided by CTV's Jamie Dowsett.