'This is getting crazy': 88-year-old man fighting MPI over medical suspension of driver's licence
What started as a simple mistake of addresses has led to a nearly year-long fight for an 88-year-old man over a medical licence suspension – one he fears may have more to do with his age than his health.
In September 2021, Aeurel Hebert, a resident of St. Pierre-Jolys, went to visit his daughter in the hospital. He first drove to the health centre in Hamiota, but when he arrived he was told he was supposed to go to the hospital in Hartney.
Hebert said someone told Manitoba Public Insurance of his mistake and shortly after he received a letter from the public insurer telling him his 'medical condition' may be impairing his ability to drive and his licence was being suspended.
"I'm 88 years old and my health this good," Hebert told CTV News.
He said he has been driving since he was 16 – more than 70 years and hasn't had any trouble on the road. He says his driving record from the last five years is clean.
"There’s no speeding ticket, there’s no faulty moves at all," he said.
He's been jumping through hoops with MPI for nearly a year, trying to get his licence reinstated, including getting a medical exam.
"They had the whole doctor's record which as far as I’m concerned, I got a copy of it, and it was 100 per cent."
He said in addition to this he has had to complete an eye exam, a computer test, appear before an appeal review committee and do two separate road tests.
He says he completed them all, but still no licence.
"This has been going on and on and on – January, February, March, April, May, and the last one they said it might be six months before you get your answers,” he said. "Now they're telling me I got to go for another test… I says that is ridiculous."
In total, there were 2,907 medical licence suspensions in 2020/21, and 3,141 medical suspensions in 2021/22, according to MPI statistics.
In a statement to CTV News, the Crown corporation said a driver’s licence may be suspended due to a medical condition or event which could pose a safety risk to the individual or others on the road. It said this may include episodic or persistent impairments as well as failing to provide necessary medical reports or follow-ups.
Hebert, however, fears the main reason he lost his licence is due to his age.
Michelle Porter, the director of the University of Manitoba’s Centre on Aging, said there are a lot of reasons for a licence medical suspension, but age alone is not one of them.
“Age should never be used as the sole factor to determine whether someone should drive or not - that would actually be against the law," she said. "It should all be about the person's ability to function as a driver and be able to do all the things you need to do in this complex task."
Hebert said he’s still looking for answers as to why his licence was suspended, and why it’s taken so long to get it back. But in the meanwhile, he said costs are starting to add up, estimating he has spent more than $500 on paperwork, appointments, tests and exams.
"Another one and another one and another one… I says this is getting crazy," he told CTV News.
MPI told CTV News there is no timeline on how long a licence may be suspended, but it adds people who have their licence suspended must supply the necessary medical information and complete any applicable evaluations before it will be reinstated.
