WINNIPEG -- Black History Manitoba is speaking out on the verdict in the George Floyd murder trial, saying this is just a small step for progress.

On Tuesday, former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter for pinning Floyd to the pavement with his knee on his neck.

Nadia Thompson, from Black History Manitoba, said Chauvin’s conviction is only the beginning of the change that needs to happen.

“This is not the end by any means, this is just a start,” she said.

“It’s a really small step in the progress that we are looking for as Black human beings on this earth.”

Thompson said there needs to be changes when it comes to the justice system, as well as police brutality.

She added that Chauvin’s conviction represents one small opening of success, but it doesn’t make up for Floyd’s death.

“It’s not going to be making that much of a change to his family, because there’s nothing that can account for a loss of life, but this is much-needed step forward,” Thompson said.

THE ROLE OF THE VIDEO

Darnella Frazier, who witnessed Floyd’s killing, captured his final moments with a cell phone.

This bystander video turned out to be the centrepiece of the trial, with the footage being shown in court.

Thompson said there have been other incidents that were caught on video, yet there wasn’t a guilty verdict.

“That can’t be the make or break it for our society, whether you have a video or you don’t have a video, that gives you the reason why what verdict comes out,” she said.

Thompson noted she hopes Chauvin’s sentence is equal to the tragedy that took place.

“We have to continue the fight,” she said.

“We have to continue the conversation and continue making changes in this world, because that’s what needed.”

