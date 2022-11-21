'This is our Super Bowl': Parcel services brace for holiday package influx

Winnipeggers are getting a jump on their online holiday shopping, prompting some concerns parcel delivery companies will be swamped and porch pirates will take advantage.

A recent survey done by the Retail Council of Canada found 37 per cent of gifts this year will be bought online.

"I do online shopping limited fashion for stores that don't have local outlets," said Barb Stewart, who was out shopping on Monday.

"And sometimes it just isn't available here, so I have to go get it done online," said Marge Dyck, who was also shopping.

With people shipping gifts and an influx of online orders, parcel delivery companies like FedEx are extremely busy.

"This is our Super Bowl," said James Anderson, a communications advisor with FedEx Express Canada.

"This is the time of year where Canadians ramp up holiday shopping, and we certainly see the fruits of their labour make their way onto our conveyer belts and into our trucks."

Canada Post said it can ship between one and two million parcels daily during the holidays, meaning extra staff must be brought in.

"Staff is always working around the clock for Canadians, but with peak season, I would say it's around the clock but with a lot more staff," said Phil Rogers, who does media relations for Canada Post.

As all those parcels end up on people's doorsteps, another annual problem arises – porch pirates.

The Winnipeg Police Service said the holiday season is when package theft is at its worst.

It recommends people arrange to ship the package to someone else, like a friend, to receive it if they won't be home, pick a shipping option that requires a signature and sign up for delivery alerts on their phone.

Shoppers CTV News spoke with also had their own methods of ensuring their purchases are safe.

"I have a camera on my [doorbell], so I can look at it. I would be able to catch them, maybe not in the act, but I'd be able to catch them," said Cairn Moore.

"I'm retired, so it's not like something is sitting out there for hours and hours," said Dyck.

The Christmas cut off for nationwide ground shipping is Dec. 9 for both FedEx and Canada Post.