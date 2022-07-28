'This is what being a Winnipegger is all about': Folklorama returns after pandemic-induced absence

Manitoba's favourite multicultural festival is back, and organizers are excited for the return to in-person festivities after a pandemic-forced break.

The 51st annual Folklorama festival begins Sunday, July 31, 2022, with 24 pavilions participating over the two weeks of the festival. Executive Director Teresa Cotroneo says the overall number of pavilions is down compared to previous years.

"We have seen a little bit lower numbers, obviously there's still pandemic fallout for some of our ethnocultural communities that weren't able to come back this year but we're looking forward to having them back in future years," she said.

The festival held a launch event Thursday afternoon at city hall. "Folklorama's mission is to celebrate diversity, and to promote cultural understanding," said Mayor Brian Bowman, "I cannot think of a better place in the world for Folklorama than the City of Winnipeg. This is what being a Winnipegger is all about."

Pavilions opening their doors on Sunday include Belgium, Scotland, Japan, and Ukraine-Kyiv. During week two of the festival, attendees will be able to visit Italy, Ethiopia, Slovenija, and Israel, among others.

"There's definitely a buzz growing. I think that everyone can agree that everyone is just really excited to be back to in person," said Cotroneo, "the excitement from the public has been palpable."

Cotroneo says the ethnocultural groups that create the Folklorama shows and cultural displays are grateful the festival is back.

"Revenues that are generated within that pavilion stay in the community, so they are able to fund programs throughout the year," she said.

It's also a welcome opportunity to be proud of your heritage.

"There is so much divisiveness in the world, now perhaps more than ever, so being able to have a festival where people are proud to show their culture and feel safe doing so is something that is truly truly immeasurable," said Controneo.

Folklorama runs from July 31 – Aug. 13. More information can be found online.