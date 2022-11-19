'This is what Manitoba's all about': Blue Bomber fans descend on Regina for 109th Grey Cup

Winnipeg Blue Bomber fans are descending on Regina this weekend to celebrate their favourite football team, as the Bombers look for a three-peat victory as Grey Cup champions.

Touchdown Manitoba held its annual Winnipeg Blue Bombers team party at the Co-operators Centre in downtown Regina ahead of Sunday's CFL championship game between the Bombers and the Toronto Argonauts.

Hundreds of Bomber fans got together Friday night for fun, food, drink, dance, and to watch a performance from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Cheer Team.

"This is what Manitoba's all about, this is what Grey Cup's all about, this is what the Bombers are about, the three-peat!" shouted one fan.

"I guarantee a 34 – 21 win for the Bombers. I will lock it in, here's my money," said his friend.

For Gord Patterson of Gladstone Manitoba, attending the Grey Cup is an annual tradition.

"I haven't missed one since 2012," he said.

Patterson said it's fitting this year's game is being played at the home stadium of long-time rivals the Saskatchewan Roughriders, "For us to come into their stadium, and be in the Riders' locker room as the home team, that is something else," he said.

Over the years, Patterson has made friends that he meets up with at Grey Cup every year, including a woman from St. Catherine's, Ont. who made him and his friend custom team jackets.

"We seek each other, what are your plans, what are you going to do, where are you going to be. Bang, were there."

His friend Daryl Shipman agrees that the best part of Grey Cup is the fans.

"They come from all over, every team. And there's no animosity," said Shipman.

"Its just fellowship … everyone's here for the same reason, a good time. I've never had a bad experience in 14 Grey Cups."

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers face the Toronto Argonauts in the 109th annual Grey Cup at Mosaic Stadium. Kickoff is at 5:00 p.m.