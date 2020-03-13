WINNIPEG -- Manitoba's education minister announced that all classes will be suspended in the province over concerns regarding COVID-19.

On Friday, Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen, joined by Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister, said that kindergarten to Grade 12 classes will be closed for a period of three weeks, effective March 23.

Schools will remain closed for the week before and after the regularly-scheduled spring break, which set for March 29 to April 2.

"We believe that our schools are safe, however the experiences in other provinces and other parts of the world tells us that proactive measures lessen the spread of COVID-19 and lessens the negative impact on individuals," said Goertzen.

"Through this suspension, we are acting in an abundance of caution to lessen the effects of COVID-19 on Manitoba and Manitobans as a whole."

Teachers are being asked to remain on the job for the week before and after spring break, to prepare lessons for students to do at home if possible, Goertzen said.

Goertzen asked other school staff to spend this time preparing the schools for the students return by cleaning and performing maintenance.

"Actions like this shows us that we are not helpless against this virus," said Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief provincial health officer, at the news conference.

"All Manitobans have a role to play in limiting the impact of this virus on our communities."

Roussin encouraged Manitobans to continue to practice social distancing strategies, such as cancelling events with more than 250 people attending.

In the time before schools are closed on March 23, Roussin asked schools to continue to encourage frequent hand washing, avoid large group activities and to increase distances between desks.

He said going forward, the province will look at ways to decrease class sizes, such as moving classes online.

This is a developing story. CTV News will provide updates as more information becomes available.