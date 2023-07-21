'This is where we wanted to do something': The Stanley Cup makes a stop in Brandon
Manitoba’s time with the Stanley Cup started on Friday in Brandon, as thousands lined up outside the Keystone Centre with a chance to see hockey’s Holy Grail and meet Vegas Golden Knights’ general manager Kelly McCrimmon.
Fans of Vegas, the Brandon Wheat Kings and hockey in general were seen lined up as early as 5:30 a.m. to get a chance to meet the man who helped construct the team that won the cup.
McCrimmon has deep ties to the Brandon area; he played two seasons with the junior team before getting the chance to coach, manage and eventually own the Western Hockey League team.
He still calls Brandon home and felt it was important to share this day with the entire community.
“It’s what we wanted to do when we had the opportunity to have a Cup day. Our family spent a lot of days here,” said McCrimmon in an interview with CTV News Winnipeg.
“For us, Brandon is home. My family all grew up here. This is where we wanted to do something for the public.”
Kelly McCrimmon, the general manager of the Vegas Golden Knights, poses for a picture with fans at the Keystone Centre in Brandon on July 21, 2023 (Image source Devon McKendrick/CTV News Winnipeg).
Carol Ames was one of the many people standing in line waiting for her chance to see the Stanley Cup and get her picture taken with it.
“This is probably the last time I will see it,” said Ames.
She said it was special to celebrate Brandon, especially since a number of the players on Vegas went through the Wheat Kings’ organization.
Nathan Krieser was with his young son Hays - who was decked out in a Golden Knights jersey - and it was their first time seeing hockey’s ultimate prize.
“It was pretty exciting,” he said Krieser. “Our family is huge hockey crazy, so it’s pretty special for us.”
He said a number of his kids are fans of Vegas, so his entire household was excited for this day to finally come.
Unlike Krieser, Dave Jordan has seen the Cup multiple times. The long-time season ticket holder of the Wheat Kings it means a lot to the community that McCrimmon brought it back to western Manitoba.
“(McCrimmon) was great for the community and it was great to see him be successful in Vegas and I wish him all the best,” said Jordan.
Mario Della-Savia gets to travel with the Stanley Cup as part of his duties with the Hockey Hall of Fame. One of his favourite parts of the job is getting to see all the families that visit.
“Just to see the people gives you energy. Just to see the smiles on the parents, the grandparents, the children,” said Della-Savia.
He has been doing the job for 12 years, and said it never gets old being able to pick up the Cup and bring it to his next destination for more fans to enjoy.
‘I WANTED EVERYBODY TO HAVE JUST THE BEST MOMENT COMING HERE’
Danna Rudniski used to work with McCrimmon while he was with the Wheat Kings and has become a family friend. She helped put on the festivities Friday and said she was just as happy as every single person who lined up.
“It’s been a great day and I wanted everybody to have just the best moment coming here,” said Rudniski. “I found I was the one smiling the most just because I’m taking pictures and I’m smiling behind the camera.”
She said McCrimmon and his family are great people and have always been so supportive of the community of Brandon.
“He is so well deserving. He earns it, he works hard and I’m seeing that through years and years with the Wheat Kings.”
She said McCrimmon was able to convert several Wheat Kings fans into Vegas fans when he joined the team in 2016.
A lineup of fans waits to see the Stanley Cup at the Keystone Centre in Brandon on July 21, 2023 (Image source Devon McKendrick/CTV News Winnipeg).
‘MAKES IT THAT MUCH MORE MEANINGFUL'
The Stanley Cup win for McCrimmon highlighted the importance of family, as he was able to join his brother Brad on the Stanley Cup - Brad won the Cup with the Calgary Flames as a player during the 1988-89 season.
The names of the Calgary Flames team that won the Stanley Cup in 1989. Brad McCrimmon, Kelly McCrimmon's brother, played for the Flames and has his name on the cup. (Image source: Devon McKendrick/CTV News Winnipeg)
The names of the Vegas Golden Knights on the Stanley Cup. (Image Source: Devon McKendrick/CTV News Winnipeg)
He died in 2011 after a plane crash in Russia.
“It was something I thought of when we got to the finals that it was a possibility and certainly when we won that night, it was front and centre in my mind. Just makes it that much more meaningful. Pretty unique that there’s an opportunity to join him on the Stanley Cup,” said McCrimmon.
He said Friday was the first time he was actually able to see both of their names at the same time, noting it was gratifying for his parents, Brad’s family, as well as his own.
“You feel extremely grateful for all of the people who have been part of the journey.”
A fan takes a photo of names on the Stanley Cup at the Keystone Centre in Brandon on July 21, 2023 (Image source Devon McKendrick/CTV News Winnipeg).
A fan poses for a photo with the Stanley Cup at the Keystone Centre in Brandon on July 21, 2023 (Image source Devon McKendrick/CTV News Winnipeg).
