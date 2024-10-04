'This loss must stop': Coalition sends open letter to Manitoba premier alleging systemic racism in police force

Family members of those who died following interactions with Winnipeg police, advocates, and community members have written an open letter to Manitoba's premier and justice minister, alleging systemic racism within the ranks of the police service, while advocating for change.

The Coalition of Families Affected by Police Violence sent the letter Tuesday.

They allege the Winnipeg Police Service’s (WPS) interactions with Indigenous peoples "reflect discriminatory treatment, are based on racist and colonial beliefs about Indigenous people, and devalue Indigenous lives, resulting in under-policing, over-policing and police brutality."

The group called on the province to create a public complaint body with the power to investigate systemic complaints and to review and reform the Fatal Inquiries Act, to ensure that inquests can produce meaningful recommendations to prevent similar deaths in the future.

"This loss must stop. Our letter presents two demands, concrete steps to take, to protect our families."

The letter is signed by nearly 200 people and organizations including Indigenous and legal advocates, First Nation chiefs and councillors, and family members of those who died after encounters with police, including the parents of James Wood.

James Wood (submitted photo)

Wood, 35, died in January after police were called to a domestic incident at an apartment complex on Fairlane Avenue in the city's Crestview neighbourhood.

Police Chief Danny Smyth said at the time a woman called, claiming her boyfriend was intoxicated and that she feared for her children’s safety. She said he later fell down the stairs from their second-floor suite and was lying on the ground when multiple officers responded to the scene.

Smyth said Wood became unresponsive when police were escorting him to the car, and was later pronounced dead.

The case is being investigated by the Independent Investigations Unit of Manitoba.

Attorney General reviewing recommendations carefully

CTV News Winnipeg reached out to the WPS for comment on the letter, but a spokesperson said the service would not be able to accommodate the request before deadline.

In a statement, Justice Minister and Attorney General Matt Wiebe said he is reviewing the recommendations carefully.

He noted his department employs a director of Indigenous and community relations to help increase the transparency of investigations by the IIU.

"We are also examining ways to make the inquest process more supportive of families and are looking closely at best practices related to de-escalation training and cultural competencies for law enforcement in Manitoba," he said.

Wiebe said his office has reached out to the coalition to set up a meeting on how they can work together to prevent future tragedies.

- With files from CTV’s Daniel Halmarson