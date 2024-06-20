This Manitoba lake has been named one of the most beautiful in the world

A Manitoba lake has been given the prestigious title as one of the most beautiful in the world.

Earlier in the month, ‘Conde Nast Traveler’ released a list of the 48 most beautiful lakes in the world, including Melissani Lake in Greece, Lago di Braies in Italy and Lake Malawi in Africa.

A few Canadian lakes also made the cut, including Lake Winnipeg here in Manitoba.

According to the publication, the lake’s “pristine white sand beaches” are perfect sunbathing bathing, and its waters are ideal for windsurfing, kayaking, paddle boarding and other summer sports.

It notes that Lake Winnipeg is also an important place for many First Nation and Metis communities, adding that the size of the beaches and shorelines help to prevent crowds and overtourism.

“As we take pride in this recognition, we must also embrace our duty to safeguard Lake Winnipeg's natural splendour and cultural heritage for generations to come,” the Lake Winnipeg Foundation said in a Facebook statement.

Other Canadian lakes that made the list are Moraine Lake and Lake Superior.