This Manitoba teen is running to bring awareness to the largest execution in U.S. history
A Manitoba teen has been putting his feet to the pavement to help raise awareness about issues that have impacted Indigenous communities.
Tao Moody, a 17-year-old from the Birdtail Sioux First Nation, competed during the Manitoba Marathon on Sunday, running in the 50K Ultra event.
"I knew I could do it, even if I wasn't the fastest and I just kept myself going," said Moody.
He started out with a fast pace and was in contention to finish near the top of the group before his legs started to cramp with about 10 kilometres to go. Even with the pain, he still managed to finish the race in under four-and-half hours, which was good enough for sixth in the 50K Ultra group.
He said he received a lot of support from his family leading up to the race.
"(They said) our relatives above are watching down on you, so don't give up. So I just kept myself going."
As part of his running attire, Moody could be seen with "38+2" written on his shirt over his heart. He said the numbers are to signify those who were killed following the U.S.-Dakota War in 1862.
According to the University of Minnesota, the war was brief and was between Dakota First Nation people in Minnesota and settlers in the area. The war started over broken treaties and in the end 38 Dakota men were hanged, which the university said is still the largest single execution in American history.
Two other men who were in Canada were later brought back to the United States and also executed.
Moody said it isn't an incident that is shared much when talking about Indigenous history.
"That's part of our history," he told CTV News.
Moody said he is also running to help raise more awareness about diabetes in Indigenous communities.
He said he has a number of family members who have the disease and are on dialysis. He said his brother used to run for that cause and Moody is now following in his footsteps.
He has only been a long-distance runner for the past year, but that hasn't stopped him from taking on the biggest challenges in the running world.
He previously ran 100 km last winter in the United States, which he did to bring awareness to the Dakota 38+2. Now he plans to do a six-day run in September for Every Child Matters.
When asked how many kilometres he plans to run for that event, he said he doesn't know the distance but plans to run all six days.
Training also isn't something he focuses on much, he just runs.
"Just have an orange or two and then get going. I don't really train myself for anything like that. I just do it."
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Search continues for 2 missing RCAF members after Chinook helicopter crashes near Garrison Petawawa
The search continues for the two missing crew members of a Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter that went down near Garrison Petawawa early Tuesday morning, hours after the prime minister in Ottawa said the military members were killed.
Missing Titanic sub may have less than 40 hours of oxygen left: officials
A missing submersible headed for the Titanic may only have about 40 hours of oxygen left, officials said Tuesday afternoon as search efforts continued off the coast of Newfoundland.
Canada disability benefit bill passes Parliament
The federal government's bill to implement a new Canada Disability Benefit passed Parliament on Tuesday.
Manitoba community prepares to say goodbye to 15 seniors killed in bus crash
Joe Coffey is preparing for something that doesn't normally happen in his small community. He owns Sneath-Strilchuk Funeral Services, one of two funeral homes in Dauphin, Man., a city of 8,600 that is preparing to say goodbye to 15 seniors killed last week in a fiery bus crash.
Canadian man convicted in U.S. mass-mailing fraud involving fake 'psychic' visions
A federal jury in the United States has convicted a Canadian man for running a mass-mailing 'psychic' scheme that defrauded victims of more than US$175 million over multiple decades.
Senator hopes government will regulate 'torrent' of sports gambling ads
Sen. Marty Deacon hopes new legislation will push the government to regulate the 'torrent' of sports gambling advertisements she says Canadians are 'subjected to on a daily basis,' in an effort to avoid prevent young people and vulnerable groups from developing gambling addictions.
Brian Mulroney praises Trudeau's leadership, omits any mention of Poilievre
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is basking in the praise of Brian Mulroney today after the former prime minister said 'trash' talk against the Liberal leader will be forgotten in light of historic achievements.
Who's on board the missing Titanic submarine?
A five-person submersible vessel taking tourists on a US$250,000 trip to see the wreckage of the 1912 Titanic disaster 12,500 feet (3,800 metres) undersea is missing in the Atlantic off Canada. Here's what we know about who is on board.
7-year-old fatally shoots 5-year-old child in eastern Kentucky
A 7-year-old child fatally shot a 5-year-old child inside a home in eastern Kentucky, police said.
Regina
-
Regina mayor claims substance abuse a main issue, after tent encampment appears at city hall
Regina Mayor Sandra Masters claims a tent city that has formed in front of city hall is more about substance abuse issues, not housing availability.
-
Highway 10 west of Fort Qu'Appelle closed after 'serious' crash
Highway 10 southwest of Fort Qu’Appelle is currently blocked following a serious crash, RCMP say.
-
Lump-sum of injuries forces Riders' offence to be tested early
It is only Week 3 of the Canadian Football League (CFL) season but the Riders are already seeing a high turnover rate on offence due to injuries.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man found not guilty of rape in 2019 to be put back on trial
A Saskatoon man found not guilty of sexual assault in 2019 is being put back on trial following an appeal court decision on Thursday.
-
Sinkhole opens in downtown Saskatoon street
Lanes on 2nd Avenue North were shut down on Tuesday afternoon after a sinkhole opened up near Earl’s Restaurant.
-
Police ask for help finding vehicle, suspect involved in alleged abduction attempt
RCMP in North Battleford are seeking the public's help to find the vehicle and suspect involved in an alleged attempted abduction of a teenage girl.
Northern Ontario
-
Acquaintance of triple murder suspect alerted police that he escaped Sudbury Jail
It was around dinnertime Saturday when the Greater Sudbury Police Service learned that an inmate at the Sudbury Jail escaped.
-
Search continues for 2 missing RCAF members after Chinook helicopter crashes near Garrison Petawawa
The search continues for the two missing crew members of a Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter that went down near Garrison Petawawa early Tuesday morning, hours after the prime minister in Ottawa said the military members were killed.
-
Southern Ont. suspect charged with two counts of murder in Wiikwemkoong slayings
Three people, including a 19-year-old Toronto man, have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a residence on Amikook Street in Wiikwemkoong that left two dead and one injured, Ontario Provincial Police said Monday evening.
Edmonton
-
'I had no ill intent': Smith apologizes for ethics violation while NDP demands RCMP investigation
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith rose in the legislature Tuesday to offer an apology for her ethics violation. It came more than six months after the phone calls that landed her in trouble.
-
'Had to swim to get my horses': Alta. woman recounts how family left home on a boat after flood
Chantal Bustard's property in Yellowhead County west of Edmonton flooded within an hour on Monday.
-
'We were actually shocked': How a June snowfall impacted Jasper and its tourists
The 'exceptionally unusual' snowfall in Jasper on Monday caused damage and a number of rescues, officials said.
Toronto
-
Toronto couple returns from vacation to find people living in their car
A Toronto couple returned home from a 12-day European vacation this week to find two people living in their car.
-
Ontario couple charged US$350 hotel smoking fee says they don’t smoke
A couple from Georgetown, Ont. said they were shocked to get a US$350 smoking charge from a Pittsburgh hotel for smoking in their room, even though they said they don’t smoke.
-
'Not safe in my own city': Video shows attack by stranger in Toronto as judge predicts he will reoffend
One of the victims of a man who attacked a trio of women out of the blue on Toronto streets and on the city’s transit says she can’t believe how little the justice system is doing to rehabilitate her attacker — and the judge in the case appears to agree with her.
Calgary
-
A decade later, Calgarians' memories of the 2013 flood remain close to the surface
In June 2013, when the city warned Bowness residents a flood was coming, Brenda Ferris initially thought her house would be spared any damage.
-
Teens face dozens of charges after allegedly terrorizing southeast Calgary communities with airsoft guns
Police have laid 42 assault- and weapons-related charges against a trio of teenagers.
-
Stamps receiver taking valuable family lessons onto the football field
Tre Odoms-Dukes comes from a very large family and when you come from that big of a family, you learn a lot of valuable lessons.
Montreal
-
Quebec housing minister under investigation by ethics commissioner
Quebec Housing Minister France-Elaine Duranceau is under investigation by the National Assembly's ethics commissioner, Ariane Mignolet.
-
In report on police killing, Quebec coroner says officers need 'less-lethal' weapons
A coroner's report into the death of a Black man shot and killed by police in a city northeast of Montreal says officers showed restraint during the intervention.
-
Quebec wildfires: Evacuations ordered in western Quebec city of Val-d'Or
Residents of three rural areas of Val-d'Or, Que., in the province's northwest, have been ordered to evacuate because of an encroaching wildfire.
Ottawa
-
Search continues for 2 missing RCAF members after Chinook helicopter crashes near Garrison Petawawa
The search continues for the two missing crew members of a Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter that went down near Garrison Petawawa early Tuesday morning, hours after the prime minister in Ottawa said the military members were killed.
-
Bear spotted in Kanata prompts 5 schools to shelter in place briefly
Students and staff at five schools in Kanata were told to shelter in place Tuesday afternoon after a black bear was spotted in the area.
-
Ontario is taking the public sector to court today. Here's what you need to know
The Ontario government’s appeal of a court ruling that struck down Bill 124—a controversial piece of legislation that capped public sector wages for a period of three years—begins on Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
Missing Titanic sub may have less than 40 hours of oxygen left: officials
A missing submersible headed for the Titanic may only have about 40 hours of oxygen left, officials said Tuesday afternoon as search efforts continued off the coast of Newfoundland.
-
Middleton mayor calls for urgent hospital improvements following patient death
The mayor of Middleton is calling for urgent hospital staffing improvements following the recent death of a patient who went into cardiac arrest when there was no doctor on site.
-
Ferry running between P.E.I., Nova Scotia expected to be out of commission for weeks
The MV Confederation is sitting still alongside Wood Islands, Prince Edward Island, and is set to be out of commission for weeks, which is bad news for local tourism operators.
Kitchener
-
Global Affairs says it is seeking information on death of Canadian in Germany
Global Affairs has confirmed the death of a Canadian citizen in Germany, after police in the Kempten district said a woman was allegedly thrown to her death by an American tourist.
-
Trial continues over 2019 fatal car crash in downtown Kitchener
Juan Mendoza, the driver charged in a fiery car crash that killed two people in downtown Kitchener four years ago, pleaded not guilty in court this week.
-
Former Schneiders meat plant to be transformed into new rental housing units
A major development involving the former Schneiders meat plant is planned for Kitchener. The dilapidated building on Courtland Avenue will likely become home for more than 3,300 new rental housing units.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver Aquarium asks public not to touch baby harbour seals, after rescued pup dies
Harbour seal pup season is in full swing at the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Centre. Five baby seals have been brought to the facility in the past week, all of them less than 10 days old, all somehow separated from their mothers in local waters.
-
Patients face care delays amid legal battle at Vancouver urgent care centre
Patients continue to flock to the City Centre urgent and primary care facility in downtown Vancouver, even though it’s hobbled by complex legal sparring likely to drag on in the absence of decisive government intervention.
-
'That's reconciliation:' B.C. university waives tuition for local First Nation students
Students who are members of one of the seven First Nations whose traditional territories are home to Kwantlen Polytechnic University campuses will have their tuition and fees waived starting in the upcoming fall semester.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. renters spending more on housing, utilities than they can afford: study
A new survey is painting a discouraging picture of how unaffordable housing has become for many in British Columbia.
-
NEW
NEW | Victoria cycling charity's custom cargo e-bike stolen in brazen theft
A Victoria charity that promotes cycling in the B.C. capital is searching for its prized electric cargo bike after it was stolen from outside the non-profit group's office on Tuesday.
-
Beyond Van Gogh exhibit opens in Victoria
After months of delays, the much-anticipated Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience opened to the public Tuesday in Victoria.