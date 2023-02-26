Thompson RCMP search for missing 15-year-old

RCMP are asking people in the Thompson area to keep an eye out for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Mounties say Tia Osborne was last seen on Feb. 19, 2023, at approximately 6:00 pm on Westwood Drive, in Thompson.

Police believe she is with acquaintances in the Thompson area.

She is described as having a slim build, long black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey parka, black jogging pants and white mukluks.

Police are concerned for her well-being. Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.