Thompson RCMP searching for missing 14-year-old

RCMP in Thompson are searching for a 14-year-old girl from the community.

Mounties said they received a missing persons report on Oct. 23 just before 11 p.m. for Vera Lynn Flett.

She is described as 5'6, with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Flett was last seen earlier in the evening at her home on Wuskwatim Bay in Thompson.

RCMP and her family are concerned for her well-being as she is a youth in need of protection.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.